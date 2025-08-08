The World of “Cars” Comes to Disney Jr. in 2027 with “Cars: Lightning Racers”
Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy are back as Lightning McQueen and Mater in this new series for preschoolers.
Just revealed at the Disney Jr. Let’s Play! fan celebration at Disney California Adventure – a new Cars series is coming to Disney Jr. in 2027.
What’s Happening:
- The world of Pixar’s Cars will be making the jump to network TV – specifically Disney Jr. – with the announcement of the brand-new series, Cars: Lightning Racers.
- The new series from Disney Television Animation will debut in 2027 on Disney Jr. and Disney+.
- Cars: Lightning Racers follows Lightning McQueen as he gears up for all-new adventures in Radiator Springs alongside his hilarious best friend Mater and new friends thrill-seeking drag car Pipes and mud-loving monster truck Miles.
- Owen Wilson and Larry the Cable Guy will both return to reprise their respective roles as Lightning McQueen and Mater.
- Also set to reprise their roles are Tony Shalhoub as Luigi, Cheech Marin as Ramone, Bob Peterson as Chick Hicks and John Ratzenberger as Mack.
- Leah Lewis (Elemental), Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel Rivals video game) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) join the cast as Pipes, Miles and Ms. Blinker respectively.
Disney Jr. Let’s Play! Takes Over Disney California Adventure
- The Disneyland Resort is hosting the annual Disney Jr. Let’s Play! event this weekend, which offers crafting, singing, and playing, along with engaging entertainment and delightful photo opportunities for young families.
- A special cavalcade, Disney Jr. themed Animation Academy sessions and plenty of other entertainment offerings are featured throughout the day.
- Additionally, Disney Jr. revealed a number of other new series, specials and shorts – such as Marvel’s Avengers: Mightiest Friends and Mickey & Minnie’s Holiday Songs.
- Premiere dates were shared for returning series like Disney Jr.’s Ariel – The Little Mermaid, Firebuds and Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures.
- And we got some casting news for two upcoming, previously announced series – Sofia the First: Royal Magic and Hey A.J.!
