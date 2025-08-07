“Goosebumps” Anthology Series Canceled by Disney+ After Two Seasons

Looks like we won’t be getting a third trip into the iconic world of Goosebumps – at least not at Disney+
The latest series adaptation of R.L. Stine’s iconic Goosebumps book series has been canceled by Disney+ after two seasons.

What’s Happening:

  • Variety reports that the horror anthology series Goosebumps will not be returning for a third season at Disney+.
  • The series, based on R.L. Stine’s iconic book series of the same name, first debuted in October 2023, with a whole new cast and setting taking over for the second season earlier this year.
  • Insiders report that series producer Sony Pictures Television plans to shop the show to other outlets and explore different creative directions for the IP.
  • The two seasons pulled in 75 million hours viewed combined in the U.S., on top of 43 million hours viewed across 16 international markets.
  • The cast of Season 1 included Justin Long, Rachael Harris, Zack Morris, Isa Briones, Miles McKenna, Ana Yi Puig, and Will Price.
  • Season 2 starred David Schwimmer, Ana Ortiz, Jayden Bartels, Sam McCarthy, Elijah M. Cooper, Francesca Noel, and Galilea La Salvia.
  • Goosebumps was developed for television by Nicholas Stoller and Rob Letterman, who also served as executive producers.
  • All episodes of Goosebumps are now streaming on Disney+, and you can check out what we thought of the second season in our review, here.

