BBC Studios Unveils Four New "Bluey" Short-Form Originals

Say g’day to four fresh ways to play with your favorite Blue Heeler pup!

Bingo, Bluey, and the gang are bringing bite-sized fun your way! BBC has announced the launch of four brand-new Bluey short form series.

What’s Happening:

Today, BBC announced four new short-form series based on the beloved Blue Heeler, Bluey .

. Four new short-form Bluey series have been announced: Bluey Tunes Bluey Puppets Bluey Cookalongs Bluey Fancy Restaurant

series have been announced: Co-commissioned by BBC Studios and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). All four series will be available to watch on ABC iview in Australia, Disney Jr., Disney Channel and Disney Jr. On Demand in the U.S. and Disney+ globally. They are also available for viewers to watch on the Official Bluey channel on YouTube, and soon on Disney Jr. YouTube.

Bluey Tunes launches the new lineup of short-form series. This musical collection features the show’s most popular songs in 10 joyful, bite-sized episodes, featuring a vibrant mix of stop-motion, animation, and playful graphics.

Bluey Puppets is a fun craft series where viewers can watch favorite Bluey characters come to life and make their own at home. Each 3–5 minute episode includes a downloadable craft sheet, and while some crafting skills help, it’s just as fun to enjoy the creative process.

Bluey Cookalongs is a lighthearted series where real families come together to recreate meals inspired by Bluey. In each of the 10 five-minute episodes, kids take charge in the kitchen while parents try to keep things running smoothly.

Bluey Fancy Restaurant is filmed across Australia and invites kids to recreate Bluey and Bingo’s famous Fancy Restaurant at home for their parents, each adding their own special touch. This 10-episode series shows real families as kids prepare fun dishes and lead their parents through a playful dining experience.

Additionally, the success of the Bluey Minisodes highlights the power of making Bluey short-form content available across a variety of platforms. Jointly commissioned by BBC Studios Kids & Family and ABC, the Minisodes debuted on Disney+ and ABC Australia, and are also available on the Official Bluey channel on YouTube and bluey.tv

What They’re Saying:

Jasmine Dawson, SVP Digital, BBC Studios: “ We’re excited to launch these four new short-form series that not only expand the world of Bluey but also deepen the ways fans can engage with it," “Our strategy is all about putting fandom at the heart of everything we do by creating a variety of content that invites participation, sparks creativity, and brings families together. Whether it’s dancing, crafting, or cooking, these series are designed to celebrate the joy and play that Bluey inspires in fans around the world."

Cecilia Persson, Managing Director of BBC Studios Kids & Family: BBC Studios Kids & Family is delighted to be co-commissioning more short-form series with BBC Studios Digital Brands team and ABC, that will be shared across the globe through our partners at Disney." “Together, we’re creating and delivering stories to reflect how kids discover and interact with content they love. These short-form series have been shaped to not only extend the Bluey universe, but to invite exploration and engagement across different platforms."

Mary-Ellen Mullane, ABC Acting Head of Children & Family: “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with the team at BBC Studios and Ludo Studio to deliver fans even more from the world of Bluey . We’re incredibly proud to be the home of Bluey in Australia and look forward to delivering this creative collection of content to ABC audiences soon".



