Disney Jr. Fun Takes Over Popular Photo Spot at Disney California Adventure Just Ahead of "Let's Play" Event

Many fans are hoping for the promised debut of a certain Australian Heeler.

After showcasing some friends and serving as a character meet and greet for favorites from Disney Channel’s Phineas and Ferb, the city street backlot photo op at Disney California Adventure in Hollywood Land has been made over once again, this time to feature favorites from Disney Jr. Located near the Hyperion Theater at the park, the area is already showing off favorite characters, with some of the decor getting some fans excited already for what’s to come.

Right off the bat, we have to point out the Disney Jr. Billboard, featuring the characters from Bluey. Devotees may recall that back in December of 2024, Disney Parks broke the big story - the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World as well as the Disney Cruise Line, would soon be giving fans the opportunity to meet everyone’s favorite pup at these destinations.

We also need to remember that Disney Jr. Let’s Play! (Which the billboard is advertising) is returning to the Disneyland Resort in just a few days on August 8th, running through August 10th. Most of the fun at Disney California Adventure will be taking place on August 8th, complete with a cavalcade and a Disney Jr. Let’s Play Live! Performance at the nearby Backlot Stage.

Taking a look at the street facade with its new look, you’ll notice more than just the Bluey billboard, but also decor featuring the casts of Superkitties, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Marvel’s Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, the new Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+,

It’s the stars of Mickey Mouse Clubhouse+ that take the stage at the Disney Theater, also in Hollywoodland at the park, in a brand new stage show that recently opened at the park, featuring favorite music and character appearances.

Please note that Disney Jr. Mickey Mouse Clubhouse Live will go on hiatus in August as the theater will play host to Mickey's Trick and Treat during Halloween Time at the Disneyland Resort, open to guests during regular park operating hours starting on August 17th, and running through October 31st.