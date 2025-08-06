Hulu App to be Phased Out and Merged with Disney+ App

Why don't you and I combine?

The Walt Disney Company has announced a significant restructuring of its streaming services, with a major step forward being the full integration of Hulu into Disney+. The stand-alone Hulu app is set to be phased out, with a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app expected to launch in 2026.

What’s Happening:

In 2026, Disney+ and Hulu will be unified under a single app.

The move follows Disney's recent acquisition of the remaining one-third stake in Hulu from Comcast, giving the company 100% ownership.

The buyout, which was finalized in June 2025, cost Disney about $9 billion in total.

The new unified app aims to create a more impressive and convenient entertainment package for subscribers, combining Disney's family-friendly content with Hulu's general entertainment, news, and live sports.

The integration is expected to result in operational efficiencies and cost savings for Disney, which can then be reinvested back into the business.

Disney also plans to leverage the combined service for new ad sales and bundling opportunities.

Starting in the fall of 2025, the Hulu brand will replace the "Star" tile on Disney+ internationally, establishing Hulu as Disney's global general entertainment brand.

Hulu's live TV business is also on the move, with a proposed joint venture with Fubo that will eventually see Hulu + Live TV integrated into Disney+ sometime in 2026.

Customers will still be able to purchase a stand-alone Hulu subscription, as well as a stand-alone Disney+ plan, in addition to the combined offering.

The announcement comes alongside other significant news, including Disney's decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN

What They’re Saying:

Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app."

A New Era for Streaming and Sports

A Brief History of Hulu

Hulu was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between NBCUniversal (owned by Comcast), News Corporation, and Providence Equity Partners.

It was initially conceived as a platform for free, ad-supported streaming of network television shows.

The name "Hulu" itself is a nod to a Mandarin word with two meanings: "gourd," which can hold precious things, and "interactive recording."

Over the years, ownership of Hulu shifted several times.

The Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 gave it a majority stake in the service.

The eventual full buyout of Comcast's remaining share marked the culmination of a long-term strategy by Disney to consolidate its streaming assets and create a more powerful, integrated platform.

The platform has evolved from a simple repository of network shows to a home for original, award-winning content, a robust on-demand library, and a live TV service, making it a key player in the competitive streaming market.

Disney TV News: