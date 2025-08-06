Hulu App to be Phased Out and Merged with Disney+ App
The Walt Disney Company has announced a significant restructuring of its streaming services, with a major step forward being the full integration of Hulu into Disney+. The stand-alone Hulu app is set to be phased out, with a unified Disney+ and Hulu streaming app expected to launch in 2026.
What’s Happening:
- In 2026, Disney+ and Hulu will be unified under a single app.
- The move follows Disney's recent acquisition of the remaining one-third stake in Hulu from Comcast, giving the company 100% ownership.
- The buyout, which was finalized in June 2025, cost Disney about $9 billion in total.
- The new unified app aims to create a more impressive and convenient entertainment package for subscribers, combining Disney's family-friendly content with Hulu's general entertainment, news, and live sports.
- The integration is expected to result in operational efficiencies and cost savings for Disney, which can then be reinvested back into the business.
- Disney also plans to leverage the combined service for new ad sales and bundling opportunities.
- Starting in the fall of 2025, the Hulu brand will replace the "Star" tile on Disney+ internationally, establishing Hulu as Disney's global general entertainment brand.
- Hulu's live TV business is also on the move, with a proposed joint venture with Fubo that will eventually see Hulu + Live TV integrated into Disney+ sometime in 2026.
- Customers will still be able to purchase a stand-alone Hulu subscription, as well as a stand-alone Disney+ plan, in addition to the combined offering.
- The announcement comes alongside other significant news, including Disney's decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers for Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+, as well as the launch date and pricing for its new ESPN stand-alone streaming product.
What They’re Saying:
Bob Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company: Today we are announcing a major step forward in strengthening our streaming offering by fully integrating Hulu into Disney+. This will create an impressive package of entertainment, pairing the highest-caliber brands and franchises, great general entertainment, family programming, news and industry-leading live sports content in a single app."
A New Era for Streaming and Sports
- Beyond the Disney+/Hulu integration, the sports streaming landscape is also changing significantly for Disney.
- Disney just recently announced an agreement between ESPN and WWE.
- A new ESPN streaming service is set to launch on August 21, priced at $29.99/month. This new service will be available in bundles with Disney+ and Hulu, offering a comprehensive package for sports enthusiasts.
- A proposed joint venture with Fubo will see Disney become the majority owner of the combined virtual MVPD company. While the Hulu + Live TV and Fubo brands will remain separate, this move will provide enhanced consumer choice and more flexible programming offerings.
A Brief History of Hulu
- Hulu was founded in 2007 as a joint venture between NBCUniversal (owned by Comcast), News Corporation, and Providence Equity Partners.
- It was initially conceived as a platform for free, ad-supported streaming of network television shows.
- The name "Hulu" itself is a nod to a Mandarin word with two meanings: "gourd," which can hold precious things, and "interactive recording."
- Over the years, ownership of Hulu shifted several times.
- The Disney acquisition of 21st Century Fox in 2019 gave it a majority stake in the service.
- The eventual full buyout of Comcast's remaining share marked the culmination of a long-term strategy by Disney to consolidate its streaming assets and create a more powerful, integrated platform.
- The platform has evolved from a simple repository of network shows to a home for original, award-winning content, a robust on-demand library, and a live TV service, making it a key player in the competitive streaming market.
