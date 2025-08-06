It's Game Time as ESPN Reveals Launch Date for New Streaming Platform

The platform will launch just ahead of a series of marquee events.

ESPN has officially announced the date in which their highly anticipated new streaming platform will arrive, and it might be sooner than some folks think.

What’s Happening:

ESPN will launch its new direct-to-consumer streaming service on Thursday, August 21st, bringing the full suite of ESPN networks and services within an enhanced ESPN App with new, personalized features and functionality.

The launch of ESPN DTC coincides with the start of the college football and NFL seasons, US Open tennis, international soccer, women’s college soccer, volleyball, field hockey, and more – with the start of the WNBA playoffs, PLL playoffs, and NBA and NHL seasons, as well as UFC and WWE events just around the corner.

Designed to give fans more choice and flexibility, ESPN DTC will offer two plans, including an unlimited plan for $29.99/month that gives fans access to all of ESPN’s linear networks - ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNEWS, ESPN Deportes – in addition to ESPN on ABC

Bundling opportunities for the ESPN unlimited plan with Disney+ Hulu

All subscribers to ESPN’s unlimited plan – either through ESPN DTC or a traditional Pay TV provider – will have live and on-demand access to all of ESPN’s leading studio shows – including SportsCenter, Get Up, First Take, NFL Live, The Pat McAfee Show, Pardon the Interruption, College GameDay, NBA Today, Inside the NBA, The Rich Eisen Show, and more – plus a robust, on-demand library featuring 30 for 30 films, ESPN Originals, replays, and more.

The enhanced ESPN App will introduce a more personalized, dynamic viewing experience for fans. New features will include updated multiview options, integrated game stats, betting information, fantasy sports and commerce, along with a personalized SC For You.

New Offerings for a New Era: