ESPN Reportedly Inks Deal Acquiring Numerous NFL Media Assets, Including RedZone and NFL Network
Reports indicate that the deal has taken years, and could potentially include equity in ESPN.
ESPN has reportedly made a deal that will see the network and the new direct-to-consumer service acquire NFL media properties including RedZone and the NFL Network.
What’s Happening:
- Reports are suggesting that the NFL and ESPN have reached an agreement that will see many of the football league’s top media holdings with the network in exchange for equity in ESPN, potentially worth billions of dollars.
- A report from the New York Times says that the discussions about this deal have been on and off for years, resulting in what is likely a complicated agreement, with ESPN expected to have access to RedZone, NFL Network, additional regular-season games, the NFL’s Fantasy Football assets, the possibility of integrating features (like sports betting), and potentially even more.
- Many are pointing to how long the discussions have taken as a suggestion as to how complicated the contractual language could be, with the NFL possibly receiving up to 10 percent of ESPN equity, a detail that was reported previously by CNBC, with the possibility that there is a term length to the agreement.
- The NFL has reportedly been looking to unload a number of its NFL Media properties for years. NFL Network was started in 2003 and was looked upon as a potential competitor to ESPN.
- While it gained traction, the network never became a true alternative to ESPN, largely because their studio shows focus more attention on the NFL than any other sport.
- The ESPN-NFL deal will require regulatory approval, which could take nine months to a year. If it were to go into effect next season, it would be one part of a big year for ESPN as the 2026-27 year ends with the network broadcasting its first Super Bowl. The big game will also be broadcast on the Disney-Owned ABC network.
- No formal announcement of this deal has been made at this time, and is expected next week. After all, the Walt Disney Company, parent company of ESPN, will be holding an earnings call on Wednesday, August 6th.
The App:
- This news comes only a few weeks ahead of the launch of the highly-anticipated ESPN direct-to-consumer service, which will allow users to view all of the network’s programming without a cable or satellite provider. Those with satellite or cable subscriptions will also be able to watch ESPN through the new service.
- The announcement above, as well as an official release date for the new app and service are expected next week.
- The app comes as a solution as ESPN has been hit by cord-cutting and “cable nevers" - young people who have never subscribed to cable at all.
- In 2011, ESPN was in more than 100 million homes with cable, but by the end of last year, that number was around 65.3 million, according to reports from Nielsen.
- ESPN already found a bit of success with their ESPN+ app, a direct-to-consumer app featuring UFC fights, some college sports, and other offerings, bringing in 22.5 million subs.
- The ESPN app launching soon will offer all of the programming from its networks, as well as ESPN+, in a further attempt to stop their subscription loss.
- Prices for the new service have already been revealed, and you can find out more about it and the new ESPN service in our post, here.