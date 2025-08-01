ESPN Reportedly Inks Deal Acquiring Numerous NFL Media Assets, Including RedZone and NFL Network

Reports indicate that the deal has taken years, and could potentially include equity in ESPN.

ESPN has reportedly made a deal that will see the network and the new direct-to-consumer service acquire NFL media properties including RedZone and the NFL Network.

What’s Happening:

Reports are suggesting that the NFL and ESPN have reached an agreement that will see many of the football league’s top media holdings with the network in exchange for equity in ESPN, potentially worth billions of dollars.

A report from the New York Times

Many are pointing to how long the discussions have taken as a suggestion as to how complicated the contractual language could be, with the NFL possibly receiving up to 10 percent of ESPN equity, a detail that was reported previously by CNBC, with the possibility that there is a term length to the agreement.

The NFL has reportedly been looking to unload a number of its NFL Media properties for years. NFL Network was started in 2003 and was looked upon as a potential competitor to ESPN.

While it gained traction, the network never became a true alternative to ESPN, largely because their studio shows focus more attention on the NFL than any other sport.

The ESPN-NFL deal will require regulatory approval, which could take nine months to a year. If it were to go into effect next season, it would be one part of a big year for ESPN as the 2026-27 year ends with the network broadcasting its first Super Bowl. The big game will also be broadcast on the Disney-Owned ABC

No formal announcement of this deal has been made at this time, and is expected next week. After all, the Walt Disney Company, parent company of ESPN, will be holding an earnings call

