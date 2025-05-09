ESPN’s New Flagship Streaming Service Will be Called… ESPN

The new service will include everything ESPN has to offer across all platforms.

ESPN has settled on the name for their new streaming service and the company is keeping things very easy to remember, since it’s going to be called ESPN.

What’s Happening:

CNBC media event next week

ESPN’s new streaming service is expected to cost between $25-$30 a month, and as CNBC notes, it has been referred to internally as the “flagship" service while in development because it will include everything ESPN has to offer across all platforms. This includes “all games; programming on other ESPN cable networks such as ESPN2 and the SEC Network; ESPN on ABC

This is in contrast to ESPN+, which does not include the most popular games, like Monday Night Footbal l, which until now had remained exclusively on linear TV.

l, which until now had remained exclusively on linear TV. According to CNBC, ESPN Chairman Jimmy Pitaro decided the name of the service should just be ESPN because of how cluttered and often convoluted the streaming world has become and the wish to keep things simple when it comes to fan familiarity with the name. That being said, ESPN+ will continue after the new ESPN service launches, in order to still offer fans a lower priced option - though it is amusing to note that the service with the plus in its title will soon be the one with less to watch between the two.

to watch between the two. The new ESPN streaming service will debut this fall.

More ESPN Info: