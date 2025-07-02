Walt Disney Company to Hold Third Quarter Earnings Call in August
I feel like this happens four times a year.
Disney Shareholders and enthusiasts will be able to hear a live audio webcast of The Walt Disney Company’s third quarter financial results in August.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company will host a live audio webcast to discuss fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results next month.
- The presentation will take place, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT on Wednesday, August 6th, 2025.
- Shareholders (and anyone interested) can also tune into the call by heading over to the official website, here.
- Those who want to join in the webcast are asked to return to the site five minutes prior to the presentation on August 6th.
- The webcast presentation will be archived.
- As always, you can follow along with our coverage of this earnings call here on Laughing Place, where we will share any news or announcements coming out of the call.
Expectations:
- Based on the date of the earnings call and the anticipation behind the new film from Marvel Studios, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, we will likely hear a lot about that mentioned in the call, along with Freakier Friday, which is set for release just days later on August 8th.
- With the upcoming Destination D23 event later in August, we likely won’t hear big news from the parks on this call, outside of their fiscal performance. Any teases of future attractions will likely be saved for the event at Walt Disney World. That said, there will probably be mention of already known projects, like the upcoming Cars experiences at Magic Kingdom, Tropical Americas at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the Coco and Avatar experiences coming to Disney California Adventure. Maybe a mention of the DisneylandForward initiative, and a bit about the forthcoming Eastern Gateway.
- In the Direct-To-Consumer World, we’ll probably hear about the performance of Disney’s streaming services, including the full acquisition of Hulu, and the upcoming ESPN app.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com