New Disney Channel Series "Electric Bloom" Set To Debut on Disney+ Next Month
The series is currently on Disney Channel with the first 13 episodes set to arrive on Disney+ next month.
The new Disney Channel series, Electric Bloom, debuted early last month on the network, but is now set to arrive on Disney+ with its first 13 episodes in September.
What’s Happening:
- Though the series has been on Disney Channel since early last month, Disney has announced that the first 13 episodes of the new series, Electric Bloom, will arrive on Disney+ starting on September 17th.
- The remaining episodes will arrive on the platform on October 15th.
- In Electric Bloom, we follow the three members of a now mega-famous pop group, Electric Bloom, as they look back and tell the story of their band and friendship, starting with the day that they all met in high school. Together, the girls go on a journey to becoming the biggest band in the world and the best friends in the universe.
- The series stars Lumi Pollack (The Fallout) as perfectly put-together Posey, Carmen Sanchez as school rebel Jade, Ruby Marino as quirky and optimistic Tulip and Nathaniel Buescher (Circuit Breakers) as class crush and band supporter Lucas. Also joining the main cast in guest roles are J'Adore Elizabeth (Shelly Sharp), Trisha Macaden (Shelly LeBrock), Luke Busey (The Vince), Van Brunelle (Dante), Audrey Grace Marshall (Janine), Leah Mei Gold (Sunny), DaJuan Johnson (Principal Jeffers), Clayton Thomas (Mr. B), Santina Muha (Ms. Mecklenberg), Irene White (Peg), Lennon Parham (Stephanie Bradley) and more.
- Guest stars in the first season include Dara Reneé (Descendants: The Rise of Red) as herself, and Maia Kealoha (Lilo & Stitch) as Kaia. Disney Channel alums Danielle Fishel (Boy Meets World) and Phill Lewis (The Suite Life of Zack and Cody) serve as guest directors.
- You can also stream four of the songs with the Electric Bloom EP now available on most major music platforms, with a full sound set for release on September 12th from Walt Disney Records.
Previously Viewed?
- Episodes from the first season of Electric Bloom are currently airing on Disney Channel, where the series premiered back on July 10th.
- Currently, the series is about six episodes deep, with the series kicking off with what our own Alex Reif called a “high-energy debut."
- You can read more about the series and the episodes we’ve already seen on Disney Channel in our page over here.
- The first 13 episodes of Electric Bloom arrive on Disney+ on September 17th.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com