ESPN and NFL Enter New Era For NFL Draft Streaming
ESPN has reached a new licensing agreement with the NFL for the annual NFL Draft
On the heels of a major announcement between ESPN and the NFL, we’re also learning about new licensing agreements for the annual NFL Draft.
What’s Happening:
- ESPN and the NFL have reached new licensing agreements, extending ESPN’s NFL Draft rights and, separately, adding NFL programming and content to ESPN’s upcoming Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) service, as well as to Disney+. The agreement also includes the opportunity for fans to bundle ESPN’s DTC service with NFL+ Premium.
- The multi-year NFL Draft licensing agreement builds upon ESPN’s rich history surrounding the event over the past 46 years, as ESPN was the first network to televise the selection process in 1980.
- Beginning with the 2026 NFL Draft, Disney+ and Hulu will also stream ESPN, ABC, and ESPN Deportes’ trio of Draft presentations.
- All offerings will be available on ESPN’s DTC service.
- Additional alternate NFL Draft presentations from ESPN will be available on the same streaming platforms, as will a new daily show dedicated to the NFL Draft. The new show, which will air on ESPN2 most days, will launch the day following the Super Bowl and continue through that year’s Draft.
- Additionally, ESPN and ABC will each produce telecasts for Rounds 1-3 on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, ESPN will continue to air Rounds 4-7, with ABC simulcasting the network’s coverage. ESPN can add other alternate telecasts across streaming platforms for Rounds 1-7. Premier football shows, College GameDay and NFL Live, will continue to be on-site from the NFL Draft, while ESPN Radio will continue its live broadcast of the NFL Draft.
- Separately, ESPN and the NFL have reached an agreement to expand the NFL experience across ESPN’s DTC service and Disney+. The agreement includes rights for additional NFL content for ESPN as well as robust interactive features to deepen the experience for fans. For more information about this deal, be sure to head over to our post, here.
- For the first time ever, ESPN will offer its full suite of networks and services directly to fans, along with an enhanced ESPN App that integrates game stats, legalized sports betting information, fantasy sports, commerce, multiview options and a personalized SportsCenter For You. The new streaming service arrives on August 21.
A Long Lasting Relationship:
- It was in 1980 that ESPN first broadcasted the NFL Draft. Previously, the draft was a closed-door event with little media attention.
- As such, ESPN’s decision to televise it was a risky one, as the idea of executives reading names off of cards wasn’t seen as thrilling television at the time.
- While the broadcast was primitive for the time, it generated unexpected interest as viewers became curious about the behind-the-scenes workings of NFL decision making.
- Through the 1990s, the draft became an annual TV event, growing in size and importance with the network adding more coverage, analysis, and commentary to enhance the viewing experience.
- In the 2000s, the draft’s popularity surged, with the NFL Network broadcasting the event as well in 2006. ESPN adapted and further enhanced their own coverage, running parallel broadcasts and moving the first round of the draft to Prime Time in 2010, with the draft spread over three days of coverage.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com