Experiment 626 To Invade The Homes of Disney+ Subscribers When It Arrives on the Platform Next Month
Let's see how many streaming records this one breaks.
Get ready as Stitch is about to invade your home (and probably shatter some more records) when the live-action Lilo & Stitch arrives on Disney+ next month.
What’s Happening;
- It seems the day that many fans have been waiting for is set to arrive - the live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch is set to debut on Disney+.
- The film bowed theatrically in May, achieving a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release, eventually crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
- Fans have been eating the movie up, causing another surge in the popularity of Stitch, a character first introduced to audiences back in 2002.
- The film recently arrived on digital platforms, so fans can purchase a digital copy of the movie, but many were also waiting for the debut of the film on Disney+.
- Now, we can tell you that the film will arrive on that streaming platform on September 3rd.
- Just like the 2002 animated classic, Lilo & Stitch tells the funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.
- Lilo & Stitch is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp, with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introducing Maia Kealoha.
- Lilo & Stitch 2 is already in development with Chris Sanders penning the script.
