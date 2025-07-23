Stitch Voice and Animated Film Co-Director Chris Sanders Returning to Write “Lilo & Stitch 2”

I think it's safe to say Sanders will once again be providing Experiment 626's lovable voice.

The co-director and co-writer of the animated Lilo & Stitch and voice of Stitch in both versions, Chris Sanders, is returning to pen the script for the upcoming sequel to the live-action adaptation.

What’s Happening:

Chris Sanders, who in addition to his work with Lilo & Stitch , is also known for The Wild Robot and How to Train Your Dragon , is returning to the fold for the upcoming sequel.

, is also known for and , is returning to the fold for the upcoming sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter Lilo & Stitch 2 . The deal only has him writing the film, not directing.

. The deal only has him writing the film, not directing. Dean Fleischer Camp directed the live-action movie, which was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Chris Van Waes.

Sanders is also working on developing a sequel to the 2005 animated film Robots for DreamWorks Animation.

An Incredible Outing for Lilo & Stitch:

More Disney Movie News and Reviews: