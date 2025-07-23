Stitch Voice and Animated Film Co-Director Chris Sanders Returning to Write “Lilo & Stitch 2”

I think it's safe to say Sanders will once again be providing Experiment 626's lovable voice.

The co-director and co-writer of the animated Lilo & Stitch and voice of Stitch in both versions, Chris Sanders, is returning to pen the script for the upcoming sequel to the live-action adaptation.

What’s Happening:

  • Chris Sanders, who in addition to his work with Lilo & Stitch, is also known for The Wild Robot and How to Train Your Dragon, is returning to the fold for the upcoming sequel.
  • According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sanders is in final negotiations to write the script for Lilo & Stitch 2. The deal only has him writing the film, not directing.
  • Dean Fleischer Camp directed the live-action movie, which was written by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Chris Van Waes.
  • Sanders is also working on developing a sequel to the 2005 animated film Robots for DreamWorks Animation.

An Incredible Outing for Lilo & Stitch:

  • Upon its May release in theaters, Lilo & Stitch achieved a record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening, quickly becoming this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally.
  • In fact, it’s been so successful that the film recently crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
  • This success has sparked a massive surge in interest for the franchise, with related content on Disney+ racking up over 640 million hours viewed and a sequel already in development.
  • The film is now available for purchase digitally and will arrive on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD in late August.
  • Our reviewer Mike Celestino wasn’t too keen on the adaptation, but a second look at the film from our Alex Reif had a more positive spin.

