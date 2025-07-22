Double Trouble with Lindsay Lohan: “The Parent Trap” Airing on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney”

Relieve the magic of the 1998 classic with an airing on ABC’s “The Wonderful World of Disney” next month.

This summer’s Lindsay Lohan renaissance is continuing with an airing of another classic film – one in which she plays dual roles!

What’s Happening:

Lindsay Lohan is returning to the big screen this summer in the much-anticipated sequel, Freakier Friday

Identical twins, separated at birth, reunite at summer camp and hatch a clever plan to bring their divorced parents back together.

As most Disney fans will know, this is not the original version of The Parent Trap . That honor goes to the 1961 film featuring Hayley Mills in the dual roles of teenage twins.

One week prior to The Parent Trap's airing on ABC, the network will be airing the 2003 version of Freaky Friday

This is but the latest classic live-action film to be getting a primetime airing on ABC this summer, following other classics such as Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, The Sandlot, Big, and Father of the Bride

The Parent Trap airs Sunday, August 10th from 8:02-11:00 p.m. EDT on ABC. You can also stream it anytime via Disney+

That girl was a one-time teenage drama queen:

The time appears to be ripe for many of Lohan’s late 90s/early 2000s films to be getting sequels or reboots.

First came last year’s Mean Girls , an adaptation of the musical based on the 2004 film (confusing, I know), in which Lohan appeared in a cameo role.

Of course, Freakier Friday is set for release on August 9th, which will see Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles from the 2003 original.

is set for release on August 9th, which will see Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis reprise their roles from the 2003 original. So perhaps it's time for an adult version of The Parent Trap? Or maybe even a sequel to Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen? Could Herbie be even more Fully Loaded? I guess only time will tell…

