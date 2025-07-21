"Lilo & Stitch" is Coming Home! Is Your 'Ohana Ready?

The live-action "Lilo & Stitch" gets its digital & Blu-ray release!

Catch the wave! Disney's live-action Lilo & Stitch, a certified box office smash with over $1 billion globally, is making its way to your home as early as tomorrow!

What’s Happening:

Get ready to add some shiny fun to your 'ohana when this heartwarming adventure lands on digital platforms tomorrow, July 22, followed by its extraterrestrial debut on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 26.

Fresh off its incredible theatrical run, which saw it become the first Motion Picture Association (MPA) title of 2025 to hit the billion-dollar mark, Lilo & Stitch is ready for its home entertainment debut.

Its record-breaking $183 million Memorial Day weekend opening kicked off its run to become this year's top-grossing MPA release worldwide and internationally.

This success has sparked a massive surge in interest for the franchise

The film stars an incredible cast including Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders (returning as the voice of Stitch!), with Courtney B. Vance, and Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha as Lilo.

Critics and audiences alike are raving

For collectors, don't miss the must-have Lilo & Stitch 4K UHD Blu-ray SteelBook edition. It features bold cover art with and custom artwork highlighting heartfelt moments between Lilo and Stitch.

And the fun doesn't stop there! The Lilo & Stitch Original Soundtrack is also available now, featuring new music by Iam Tongi, Mark Kealiʻi Hoʻomalu, Nyjah Music & Zyah Rhythm, and an Original Score by Dan Romer. You can stream it on Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.

No Bonus Features Get Left Behind or Forgotten:

Deleted Scenes : Including "Nani Cleans Up" and "My Name is Nani."

: Including "Nani Cleans Up" and "My Name is Nani." 'Ohana Means Family : Making Lilo & Stitch: Dive deep into the filmmaking process, from bringing Stitch to life in the real world to recreating iconic animated moments and exploring the 'ohana bond on set.

: Making Lilo & Stitch: Dive deep into the filmmaking process, from bringing Stitch to life in the real world to recreating iconic animated moments and exploring the 'ohana bond on set. Drawn to Life : A side-by-side comparison of beloved scenes from the animated original and their live-action counterparts, revealing hidden easter eggs.

: A side-by-side comparison of beloved scenes from the animated original and their live-action counterparts, revealing hidden easter eggs. Bloopers : Enjoy some hilarious mishaps from the set with the cast and crew.

: Enjoy some hilarious mishaps from the set with the cast and crew. Scenes with Stitch: Hear Stitch himself comment on some of his favorite scenes, including "Escape To Earth," "Feeding Fish," "Hula Performance," and more!

Lilo and Stitch Facts:

Chris Sanders, the creator and voice of Stitch, originally pitched Lilo & Stitch as a children’s book in 1985 but was turned down.

Set in rural Kansas initially, the story was relocated to Kauaʻi, Hawaii, to give it a unique, grounded setting.

The original Lilo & Stitch was a critical and commercial success ($273 million worldwide on a $80 million budget).

The franchise later expanded with spin-offs like Stitch! The Movie (2003) and Lilo & Stitch: The Series (2003–2006), exploring other experiments like Sparky (Experiment 221) and Reuben (Experiment 625).

Mike Celestino previously reviewed the movie, giving it a 2.5 out of 5.

