How Disney is Bringing Summer Movie Magic to Children’s Hospitals Around the World

A little bit of Ohana is finding its way to children's hospitals around the world with special events, movie screenings, and character visits — all kicking off with the fan-favorite film Lilo & Stitch.

What’s Happening:

Throughout the summer, Disney is hosting events and delivering themed toys/books to hundreds of children's hospitals, tied to the latest theatrical releases.

Hospitals will receive a Movie Party in a Box, a curated kit with complimentary themed activities and products for patients and their families.

Patients in participating hospitals can also watch new releases like Lilo & Stitch while they are still in theaters through the Disney Movie Moments program.

while they are still in theaters through the Disney Movie Moments program. The program kicked-off with a Lilo & Stitch movie party at Sutter Children’s Center in Sacramento, featuring hula dancing, giveaways, and a surprise visit from Stitch.

This initiative is international as well. In Japan, Disney VoluntEARS are reading to patients through the Disney Storytime initiative, while in China, Stitch is visiting Disney Fun Houses in hospitals.

The magic will continue with upcoming films like Disney and Pixar’s Elio, Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, and Disney’s Freakier Friday.

What They're Saying:

Sara Anderson, Pediatric Manager of Integrated Therapies at Sutter Children’s Center: “These events can really help them feel like they’re not in the hospital, we all remember going to Disneyland and seeing a character — how special that is. But imagine being a child in the hospital and having a character come to you. That can really lift your spirits."

“These events can really help them feel like they’re not in the hospital, we all remember going to Disneyland and seeing a character — how special that is. But imagine being a child in the hospital and having a character come to you. That can really lift your spirits." Grace, a nine-year-old patient: “It made me feel like I was in the movie just standing with him saying, ‘Hi, my name is Grace, and this is my friend Stitch.’"

About Disney's Children's Hospital Initiative:

The initiative continues a legacy that started with Walt Disney himself, who would personally visit children in hospitals.

Disney has announced a $100 million global commitment to help reimagine the patient experience by creating moments of joy and lifting the spirits of young patients and their families.

The partnership will also equip hundreds of children's hospitals with new sets of Disney-themed Starlight gowns and pants. These comfortable garments are designed to look like the outfits of famous characters from Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney Princess stories.

Disney brings hospitals its unique magic through its characters, stories, and experiences, ensuring they don't miss out on traditional summer fun.

Since its formal launch in 2018, the Disney Children's Hospital Initiative has expanded its reach to support over 1,300 hospitals and pediatric care centers in more than 45 countries around the world.

Read More Disney News: