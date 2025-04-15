Walt Disney World Magical Dream Vacation Package Among Charity Auction Items Benefiting Make-A-Wish
Want to walk the same red carpet as Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis at the "Freakier Friday" premiere?
A charity auction benefiting Make-A-Wish in celebration of World Wish Month is currently underway on eBay — and includes some items that Disney fans will take interest in.
What’s Happening:
- From April 14 to 24, a charity auction will take place on eBay, offering bidders the chance to obtain exclusive items and experiences while supporting Make-A-Wish in celebration of World Wish Month.
- Every bid will help bring hope to children battling critical illnesses by funding life-changing wishes.
- Among the auction items is a special Magical Dream Vacation Package to Walt Disney World Resort.
- This package includes:
- Four-night stay in a Club Level Suite at a monorail loop resort hotel
- Four, 5-day Theme Park Tickets with Park Hopper
- A private 7-hour specialized VIP Tour Experience
- Meals at three Character Dining locations at Walt Disney World (Chef Mickey’s, 1900 Park Fare, Cinderella’s Royal Table)
- And more!
- Another notable Disney-fan option is an incredible Hollywood experience that features a walk down the red carpet and attendance at the premiere of Freakier Friday, the sequel to the Freaky Friday franchise.
- The upcoming auction will also showcase a variety of exclusive experiences, including a special day at a NASCAR race with Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team, the opportunity to star in a TikTok alongside A.J. & Big Justice, and a stay at Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s lake house.
- Additionally, bidders can have a chance to win a VIP experience at Fanatics Fest in NYC, a unique opportunity with the Dallas Cowboys, and vacation packages with Disney, Atlantis Paradise Island, and Royal Caribbean International.
- The auction also offers meetings and experiences with celebrities such as Scooter Braun, David Blaine, and Kevin James, with all proceeds benefiting Make-A-Wish America.
- Interested participants can explore the diverse range of gifts, vacations, sports memorabilia, and experiences by visiting www.ebay.com/wishmaker to place their bids.
What They’re Saying:
- Jared Perry, Chief Revenue Officer at Make-A-Wish America: "At Make-A-Wish, we know that when a community unites, extraordinary things happen. This auction is more than a chance to bid on remarkable items, it's an opportunity to rally together to support wish kids and their families. Right now, for every wish we grant, two more children are still waiting. Every bid, every contribution, brings us one step closer to granting the life-changing wishes of every eligible child."
