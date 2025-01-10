The Walt Disney Company announces their commitment to assist in both the immediate response and aftermath.

With firefighters still battling the massive wildfires burning throughout Los Angeles this week, The Walt Disney Company has committed to donating $15 million towards fire relief and rebuilding efforts.

What’s Happening:

As announced on the company website

Disney said they will be supporting vital organizations offering essential services on the ground, including the American Red Cross, the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation, and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, among others, while noting “We’ve been working around the clock to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our employees, many of whom have been impacted by these fires, and we intend to provide further resources to our Employee Relief Fund to help those facing hardship as a result of this crisis.”

Beyond that, Disney promised to work closely with the business community “to find ways to support important rebuilding efforts in the region.”

The company also thanked “The heroic firefighters and first responders from across the area and around the country whose unbelievable courage and professionalism have been a source of tremendous encouragement and pride this week. Likewise, we are grateful for the outstanding local reporters at KABC and elsewhere who have been a vital resource to all. While the fires continue to rage and the full extent of the damage won’t be understood for some time, our hearts are with everyone across Southern California who has been affected by the destructive fires, and we urge residents to remain vigilant and follow safety guidance from local officials. This community’s strength is rooted in its people, and we are proud to be a part of it and offer our support.”

Bolstered by huge winds adding to how quickly they’ve spread and how difficult they’ve been to extinguish, multiple fires have raged across Los Angeles throughout the week, with two in particular – the Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires – proving to be both terribly destructive and difficult to contain. Per the LA Times

Much of Hollywood has shut down this week as a result of the fires, including TV series like Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy halting production Variety Unstoppable , The Last Showgirl , Better Man and Wolf Man , plus the Critics Choice Awards and AFI Awards Luncheon.

, , and , plus the Critics Choice Awards and AFI Awards Luncheon. Variety notes that other Hollywood contributions to help those affected by the fires include the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation being activated to funnel public donations towards firefighters and other frontline workers and displaced individuals, families and their pets. Jamie Lee Curtis, her husband Christopher Guest and their family have also committed $1 million towards relief efforts

What They’re Saying:

Bob Iger, CEO, The Walt Disney Company: “As this tragedy continues to unfold, The Walt Disney Company is committed to supporting our community and our employees as we all work together to recover and rebuild from this unbelievable devastation. Walt Disney came to Los Angeles with little more than his limitless imagination, and it was here that he chose to make his home, pursue his dreams, and create extraordinary storytelling that means so much to so many people around the world. We are proud to provide assistance to this resilient and vibrant community in this moment of need.”

More on the Los Angeles Fires: