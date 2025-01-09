Disney CEO Bob Iger Shares Photos of Destruction Caused by the California Wildfires

Disney CEO Bob Iger posted on his Instagram page, driving through Pacific Palisades and seeing firsthand the destruction caused by the fires.
What's Happening:
- Devastating scenes have emerged across Los Angeles County as unyielding wildfires continue to cause destruction, destroying homes and remaining largely uncontrolled.
- Sadly, at least five people have lost their lives in the fires, and around 130,000 residents are under evacuation warnings or orders.
- The Palisades Fire, one of five significant blazes affecting the region between Malibu and Santa Monica, has rapidly grown to over 17,000 acres with no indication of being contained.
- This fire is recognized as the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County.
- Bob Iger posted on his Instagram page photos of the devastation caused by the fires.
- He said, “I drove through Pacific Palisades today and witnessed firsthand the devastation caused by the fires. My heart goes out to everyone who has lost homes and businesses, and to all whose lives have been impacted, including thousands of Disney employees.”
- Amidst the devastating fires, all Disney offices in Ventura and Los Angeles County are closed through Friday, January 10th.
More California Wildfire News:
