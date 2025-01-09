Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk Remain Closed January 9th Due to Extreme Winds and Fire Hazards

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will remain closed today, January 9, due to the extreme winds and fire conditions in California.
What's Happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood shared on their social media that they will remain closed today, January 9.
- They stated, “Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk will be closed on Thursday, January 9 as a result of the extreme winds and fire conditions. As always, the safety of our team members and our guests is our top priority. We continue to assess the situation and are directing guests to visit our website for updates.”
- Apocalyptic scenes have emerged across Los Angeles County as devastating wildfires persist, destroying homes and remaining largely uncontained.
- At least five people have lost their lives to the fires, and around 130,000 residents are under evacuation warnings or orders.
- The Palisades Fire, one of five significant blazes affecting the region between Malibu and Santa Monica, has rapidly spread to over 17,000 acres with no containment in sight.
- This fire is recorded as the most devastating in the history of Los Angeles County.
