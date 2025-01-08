Academy Awards Delays Nominations Amidst California Wildfires

The wildfires will delay both voting and the nomination announcement.

The Academy Award nominations have been delayed as a direct result of the Los Angeles County fires ravaging Southern California.

What’s Happening:

Adding to the ever growing list of entertainment delays and cancellations in response to the wildfires, the Academy Awards have extended voting, and thus, the nominations announcement.

Originally set to close on January 12th, Variety reports

The nominations announcement has also been pushed back two days, now being announced on January 19th.

A multitude of branch-specific panels and screenings have also been delayed and/or canceled due to the disastrous fires.

What They’re Saying:

Academy CEO Bill Kramer: “We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. So many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you.”

