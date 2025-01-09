The actress spoke about the situation Wednesday night on “The Tonight Show.”

Jamie Lee Curtis and her family are donating $1 million towards a new relief fund for Los Angeles residents impacted by the ongoing wildfires across the area.

What’s Happening:

Curtis announced on Instagram

The acclaimed actress, who’s both won an Academy Award and been inducted as a Disney Legend in recent years, made an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night and spoke about the situation. Said Curtis, “As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning. I flew here last night. I was on the plane, started getting texts and it’s ****ing gnarly, you guys. It’s just a catastrophe in Southern California. Everything… The market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it’s a really awful situation.”

The multiple ongoing fires in Los Angeles have had a massive effect, with thousands evacuated from their homes. The Pacific Palisades and Eaton fires have been particularly devastating and destructive, burning down hundreds of structures and causing five deaths.

Much of Hollywood has shut down this week as a result, including TV series like Abbott Elementary and Grey’s Anatomy halting production Variety Unstoppable , The Last Showgirl, Better Man and Wolf Man , plus the Critics Choice Awards and AFI Awards Luncheon. The Academy Award nomination announcements have also been pushed back two days to allow voters more time.

Variety notes that other Hollywood contributions to help those affected by the fires include the nonprofit Entertainment Industry Foundation being activated to funnel public donations towards firefighters and other frontline workers and displaced individuals, families and their pets.

