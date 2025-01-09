Disney Legend Joe Rohde Says Multiple Imagineer’s Homes Destroyed by Southern California Wildfires

Since the 1980s, many Imagineers have lived in Altadena, California, which has been heavily impacted by the ongoing wildfires.
by |
Tags: , , ,

Amidst the devastating wildfires taking place throughout Southern California, former Disney Imagineer Joe Rohde has taken to Instagram to reminisce about the city of Altadena. This sleepy, foothill community has been home to many Disney Imagineers throughout the decades, and is one of the cities most affected by the fires.

What’s Happening:

  • In a post on Instagram, former Imagineer and recent Disney Legend Joe Rohde – who was responsible for designing much of Disney’s Animal Kingdom, among many other projects – discussed the city of Altadena, which is currently being ravaged by wildfires.
  • Rohde notes that when Imagineering was hiring for EPCOT, one of the few places young Imagineers could afford to get a house was Altadena.
  • Over generations, a large number of Imagineers have lived in the area, with children growing up there, going to school, learning to drive and even getting married “where the palms and pines came together.”
  • Sadly, many of these homes burnt to ashes during the wildfires that have affected much of Southern California over the last few days.
  • Of course, it’s not just Altadena that’s been affected, but also the equally devastating situation in Pacific Palisades and Malibu.
  • Check out Rohde’s full post on the situation below.

  • He also shared a video and some information on just what causes these wildfires, and why these have been particularly devastating.

More News on the Southern California Wildfires:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning