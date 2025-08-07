Magical Guest Stars and New Mysteries Await in Season 2 of “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

Disney Channel returns to Waverly Place with the two-episode season 2 premiere on September 12th, 2025.

The first teaser has been released for season 2 of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, and we’ve also learned of a slew of special guest stars for the new season.

What’s Happening:

sequel series will return to We’re also getting a first look at what stories await in the second season with a newly released teaser.

In addition to another return from original series star Selena Gomez

Freya Skye, who made her Disney debut in ZOMBIES 4, will appear as Piper, while Harvey Guillén from What We Do in the Shadows will appear as Gossip Stone.

Other guest stars include Recker Eans as Quentin, Kirsten Vangsness as Bigelow McFigglehorn, Tobias Jelinek as Lord Morsus, Patrick Bristow as Wiz M.D. and Eleanor Sweeney as Bella Bianchi.

A few characters from the original Wizards of Waverly Place will also be returning for the upcoming season, including Bill Chott as Mr. Laritate, Sean Whalen as Mantooth, and Amanda Tepe, who had many roles in the original series, will appear in a Christmas-themed Season 2 episode.

In season two of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought —especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo's new magical powers, Justin (David Henrie) is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges—one that could unravel the Russos forever. The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

, Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) grapples with the fact that being part of the Russo family might be more complicated than she thought —especially now that she's not the only wizard in the house. Thanks to Roman and Milo’s new magical powers, Justin (David Henrie) is now tasked with training three young wizards for the Family Wizard Competition. As the stakes rise inside and outside the family, a mysterious new threat emerges—one that could unravel the Russos forever. The series stars David Henrie (as Justin Russo), Janice LeAnn Brown (as Billie), Alkaio Thiele (as Roman Russo), Max Matenko (as Milo Russo), Taylor Cora (as Winter) and Mimi Gianopulos (as Giada Russo).

All episodes of season one are now streaming on Disney+.

Talking Magic with Janice LeAnn Brown:

Earlier this year, our own Ben Breitbart had the opportunity to talk with Janice LeAnn Brown

From the excitement of working alongside Wizards of Waverly Place veterans David Henrie and Selena Gomez to forming real-life sibling bonds with her castmates, Janice opens up about the magic—both on and off-screen.

