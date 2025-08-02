The Proud Family Takes Paris as Cast and Creatives Hold Q&A Offering a First Look at "Louder and Prouder" Season 3

A special event at the Disney Television Animation studio saw the show’s creatives and cast give a new look at season 3 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Ahead of the debut of the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the cast and creatives behind the series held a Q&A and screening at the Disney Television Animation studio in Glendale, CA.

What’s Happening:

Attendees were also treated to an exclusive look at the first two episodes of the season, following the Proud family on an international journey beginning in Paris, France.

Following the screening, guests participated in a Q&A with Kyla Pratt (voice of “Penny Proud"), Bruce W. Smith (creator/executive producer), Ralph Farquhar (executive producer), and Kurt Farquhar (songwriter/composer).

Journalist Brande Victorian moderated the discussion, exploring the cultural impact of the beloved series, fan-favorite moments, and insight into future adventures in the upcoming season.

Disney has also shared an exclusive sneak peek at the Proud family’s escapades in France, which you can watch below.

Season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Wednesday, August 6th on Disney+

premieres Wednesday, August 6th on The season features an all-star guest cast, including Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin, and Bubba Wallace joining a slew of recurring guests

Even before the third season debuts, we know that a fourth is on the way, set to arrive in 2026.

New Images from Season 3:

