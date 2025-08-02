The Proud Family Takes Paris as Cast and Creatives Hold Q&A Offering a First Look at "Louder and Prouder" Season 3
A special event at the Disney Television Animation studio saw the show’s creatives and cast give a new look at season 3 of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”
Ahead of the debut of the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, the cast and creatives behind the series held a Q&A and screening at the Disney Television Animation studio in Glendale, CA.
What’s Happening:
- Attendees were also treated to an exclusive look at the first two episodes of the season, following the Proud family on an international journey beginning in Paris, France.
- Following the screening, guests participated in a Q&A with Kyla Pratt (voice of “Penny Proud"), Bruce W. Smith (creator/executive producer), Ralph Farquhar (executive producer), and Kurt Farquhar (songwriter/composer).
- Journalist Brande Victorian moderated the discussion, exploring the cultural impact of the beloved series, fan-favorite moments, and insight into future adventures in the upcoming season.
- Disney has also shared an exclusive sneak peek at the Proud family’s escapades in France, which you can watch below.
- Season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder premieres Wednesday, August 6th on Disney+, with Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery.
- The season features an all-star guest cast, including Janelle James, Sanaa Lathan, Neil deGrasse Tyson, Lynn Whitfield, Adrienne Warren, Kirk Franklin, and Bubba Wallace joining a slew of recurring guests such as Keke Palmer, Brenda Song, and Billy Porter.
- Even before the third season debuts, we know that a fourth is on the way, set to arrive in 2026.
New Images from Season 3:
