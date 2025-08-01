Recap: Marvel's "Eyes of Wakanda" Tackles the Trojan War in Its Second Installment

After the opening episode of Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda saw a disgraced Dora Milaje hunt down a false king and threat to Wakanda before becoming the newest member of the War Dogs, the second installment follows a different member of the elite Wakandan task force.

This second episode opens on the Trojan War, with a group of Greek soldiers attacking Troy. Odysseus explains to one of his soldiers that his plan is to create a distraction at the city’s front gate while Achilles leads another team over the wall. Once inside, Achilles leaps into action while Memnon, who appears to be a close friend of Achilles in this instance, looks through a telescope with a purple glow. After he spots a necklace around the neck of Helen of Troy, he says to himself “for Wakanda." It appears this episode is focusing on the role Wakanda played in the mythical Trojan war.

Achilles, Memnon and their men are attacked by Trojan guards and Odysseus calls for retreat. Achilles and his men reluctantly retreat but not before Memnon saves Achilles, taking an arrow in the hand in the process. The men escape despite protests from Achilles.

That night, Memnon uses a spray clearly laced with vibranium to heal his hand. Later, he sits with Achilles and they talk about their war. Memnon reveals he was a “wanderer" when he joined Achilles’ cause, though we know he has really been a Wakandan War Dog all along. Their conversation is interrupted by Ferro, who warns Achilles not to trust an outsider like Memnon, posing that he might be a Trojan spy. Achilles dismisses this theory. Odysseus joins the conversation, proposing they get the Trojans to invite them in by presenting them with a gift. Yes, we are really getting a Marvel retelling of the story of the Trojan Horse.

Memnon sneaks away from the conversation to send a message back to Wakanda. He informs them that he has found the artifact he is after and he will have it soon. A reply tells him not to return without it and he simply answers “for Wakanda."

The next day, Achilles and Memnon watch as the Trojan Horse is being built. They discuss the eventual peace that will come after the war. Achilles tells Memnon he will be welcome in Greece after the war and offers him a necklace his mother gave to him, which Memnon reluctantly accepts.

That night, Achilles, Memnon and a group of soldiers are welcomed into the gates of Troy inside the Horse. Later, they sneak out and attack, wiping out unsuspecting soldiers one by one. Eventually though, one manages to sound the alarm and the real fight begins. As Achilles is being swarmed by soldiers, he calls for Memnon but sees him running away to carry out his own mission.

Memnon climbs his way to the top of the city, where he confronts Helen and Paris. He takes the necklace from Helen, saying he has spent nine years away from his home trying to recover it. He then helps Helen and Paris escape right as Achilles arrives. Achilles accuses him of being a Trojan spy and draws his sword. Memnon pleads with him but refuses to tell him about Wakanda. Achilles only grows more angry and the two fight.

Memnon drops the necklace and Achilles strikes it, releasing a surge of purple energy. Achilles’ new goal is to claim that power for Greece. Memnon reveals more Wakandan technology in his weapon and they fight again. Memnon eventually wins the fight by slicing Achilles’ achilles tendon, fittingly. Achilles continues to try and fight though and Memnon is forced to kill his friend.

Back in Wakanda, six months later, we see Memnon finally back home. We learn that his real name is B’kai and that Noni, now much older than we saw her in the previous episode, is now the director of the War Dogs. B’kai confesses that, even though is finally home, he has never felt more alone, expressing regret for killing Achilles. He pleads with Noni to be sent back out into the field. She grants him his wish but warns him that he must be certain of what he is searching for. B’kai closes his fist around the necklace given to him by Achilles as the episode comes to a close.

Well, the Trojan War in the Marvel Universe coming to Disney+ was not on my bingo card. This was a very fun episode and presents an interesting concept for this series. Seeing the War Dogs of Wakanda playing roles in key moments in history and mythology makes for a very interesting series. And once again, the visuals and the action were stunning.

