Ready for Season 3? "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Returns in August
The series has also been renewed for a fourth season.
The third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder is set to premiere in August on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Branded Television has announced that the third season of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder will debut on Thursday, August 6th, on Disney+.
- In an exciting development, the series has also been renewed for a fourth season, which is set to premiere in 2026.
- Created and executive produced by Bruce W. Smith, with executive producer Ralph Farquhar, the upcoming season will follow Penny Proud and her friends as they embark on international adventures filled with humor, heart, and moments of self-discovery.
- Additionally, Kurt Farquhar will return as the songwriter and composer, with the season featuring ten new original songs from Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Roccstar.
- Fans can currently stream all episodes from the first two seasons, as well as previous installments of the original series, on Disney+.
New Guest Stars:
- Janelle James
- Sanaa Lathan
- Neil deGrasse Tyson
- Lynn Whitfield
- Adrienne Warren
- Kirk Franklin
- Bubba Wallace
Recurring Guests:
- Keke Palmer (Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins)
- Billy Porter and Zachary Quinto (Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins)
- EJ Johnson (Michael Collins)
- Asante Blackk (Kareem)
- Artist "A Boogie" Dubose (Francis "KG" Leibowitz-Jenkins)
- Bresha Webb (CeCe)
- Aiden Dodson (BeBe)
- Carlos Alazraqui (Puff)
- Al Roker (himself)
- CeeLo Green (Shuggie)
- Tiffany Haddish (Ms. Hill)
- Gabrielle Union (Talia)
- Chance the Rapper (Darrius)
- Brenda Song (Vanessa Vue)
- Lena Waithe (College Maya)
- MIYACHI (Billy Chang)
Season Three Cast:
- Kyla Pratt (Penny Proud)
- Tommy Davidson (Oscar Proud)
- Paula Jai Parker (Trudy Proud)
- JoMarie Payton (Suga Mama)
- Cedric the Entertainer (Uncle Bobby)
- Karen Malina White (Dijonay Jones)
- Soleil Moon Frye (Zoey Howzer)
- Alisa Reyes (LaCienega Boulevardez)
- Carlos Mencia (Felix Boulevardez)
- Alvaro Gutierrez (Papi)
- Raquel Lee Bolleau (Nubia Gross)
- Marcus T. Paulk (Myron)
- Melissa De Sousa (Sunset Boulevardez)
