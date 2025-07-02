Sneak Peek at the New Marvel Series “Eyes of Wakanda”

“Eyes of Wakanda” will premiere on Disney+ on August 27th.

Marvel has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, set to premiere on Disney+ in August.

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans will soon have the chance to delve into the intricate lore and legends of Black Panther's fictional universe with the animated series Eyes of Wakanda , which is set to debut on Disney+ on August 27th.

, which is set to debut on Disney+ on August 27th. This four-part semi-anthological series, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler, explores Wakanda's history through the stories of brave warriors who traveled the world in search of vibranium artifacts.

Marvel Studios unveiled a new sneak peek for the upcoming stylized CG series set to premiere this summer.

Showrunner and director Todd Harris, a seasoned storyboard artist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares that the narrative begins at the end of the Western Bronze Age and evolves into an expansive spy-espionage saga that resonates across time.

This story intricately intertwines the threads of Marvel's universe, significant historical events, and the wider human experience. In addition to featuring well-known heroes and figures from Wakanda, the series will also include characters like Iron Fist.

Voice Cast:

Cress Williams

Anika Noni Rose

Steve Toussaint

Winnie Harlow

Patricia Belcher

Larry Herron

Adam Gold

Lynn Whitfield

Jacques Colimon

Jona Xiao

Isaac Robinson-Smith

Gary Anthony Williams

Zeke Alton

Want to Watch a Marvel Movie Now?

Thunderbolts* digital streaming

This film showcases the Thunderbolts*, a group of unconventional heroes who unite to confront significant challenges, all while grappling with their troubled histories.

More on Eyes of Wakanda: