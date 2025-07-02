Sneak Peek at the New Marvel Series “Eyes of Wakanda”
“Eyes of Wakanda” will premiere on Disney+ on August 27th.
Marvel has revealed a sneak peek of its upcoming animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, set to premiere on Disney+ in August.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans will soon have the chance to delve into the intricate lore and legends of Black Panther's fictional universe with the animated series Eyes of Wakanda, which is set to debut on Disney+ on August 27th.
- This four-part semi-anthological series, directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Ryan Coogler, explores Wakanda's history through the stories of brave warriors who traveled the world in search of vibranium artifacts.
- Marvel Studios unveiled a new sneak peek for the upcoming stylized CG series set to premiere this summer.
- Showrunner and director Todd Harris, a seasoned storyboard artist in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, shares that the narrative begins at the end of the Western Bronze Age and evolves into an expansive spy-espionage saga that resonates across time.
- This story intricately intertwines the threads of Marvel's universe, significant historical events, and the wider human experience. In addition to featuring well-known heroes and figures from Wakanda, the series will also include characters like Iron Fist.
Voice Cast:
- Cress Williams
- Anika Noni Rose
- Steve Toussaint
- Winnie Harlow
- Patricia Belcher
- Larry Herron
- Adam Gold
- Lynn Whitfield
- Jacques Colimon
- Jona Xiao
- Isaac Robinson-Smith
- Gary Anthony Williams
- Zeke Alton
Want to Watch a Marvel Movie Now?
- Thunderbolts* is now available for digital streaming on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- This film showcases the Thunderbolts*, a group of unconventional heroes who unite to confront significant challenges, all while grappling with their troubled histories.
More on Eyes of Wakanda:
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now