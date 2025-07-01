The Wait is Over: Marvel Studios' “Thunderbolts*” Launches Digitally Today
Now you can watch “Thunderbolts*” from the comfort of your own home.
Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is now available on digital, and fans can also enjoy a newly released gag reel clip.
What’s Happening:
- Today marks the digital release of Thunderbolts* on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
- This film introduces viewers to the Thunderbolts*, a group of unconventional heroes who unite to confront significant challenges, despite their troubled histories.
- Described as an action-packed international adventure, Thunderbolts* has captured the attention of audiences with its unique blend of humor and excitement.
- Critics have lauded it as one of the standout films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praising its engaging and emotionally impactful storytelling.
- Additionally, the digital release includes a range of bonus features, such as a gag reel, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes documentaries.
Thunderbolts* Synopsis:
- Trapped in a dangerous predicament, an unexpected team of antiheroes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker sets out on a risky mission that forces them to confront the darkest elements of their pasts.
Thunderbolts* Box Office Facts:
- Thunderbolts* had a strong opening weekend, bringing in $76 million in the domestic market and kicking off the 2025 summer movie season.
- The film's global earnings reached $162.1 million, with $86.1 million generated from international markets.
- By the end of its second weekend, the film's domestic revenue had climbed to $127.7 million, while its worldwide total rose to $272.2 million.
- Thunderbolts* has grossed approximately $381.67 million globally, with $189.79 million from domestic audiences and $191.87 million from international viewers.
More On Marvel:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com