The Wait is Over: Marvel Studios' “Thunderbolts*” Launches Digitally Today

Now you can watch “Thunderbolts*” from the comfort of your own home.

Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* is now available on digital, and fans can also enjoy a newly released gag reel clip.

What’s Happening:

  • Today marks the digital release of Thunderbolts* on platforms such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home.
  • This film introduces viewers to the Thunderbolts*, a group of unconventional heroes who unite to confront significant challenges, despite their troubled histories.
  • Described as an action-packed international adventure, Thunderbolts* has captured the attention of audiences with its unique blend of humor and excitement.
  • Critics have lauded it as one of the standout films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, praising its engaging and emotionally impactful storytelling.
  • Additionally, the digital release includes a range of bonus features, such as a gag reel, deleted scenes, and behind-the-scenes documentaries.

Thunderbolts* Synopsis:

  • Trapped in a dangerous predicament, an unexpected team of antiheroes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, Red Guardian, Ghost, Taskmaster, and John Walker sets out on a risky mission that forces them to confront the darkest elements of their pasts.

Thunderbolts* Box Office Facts:

  • Thunderbolts* had a strong opening weekend, bringing in $76 million in the domestic market and kicking off the 2025 summer movie season.
  • The film's global earnings reached $162.1 million, with $86.1 million generated from international markets.
  • By the end of its second weekend, the film's domestic revenue had climbed to $127.7 million, while its worldwide total rose to $272.2 million.
  • Thunderbolts* has grossed approximately $381.67 million globally, with $189.79 million from domestic audiences and $191.87 million from international viewers.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
