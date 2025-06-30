Scoop Up Superhero Swag with the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck in Southern California
Beginning on July 4th, the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck will make its way from Los Angeles to San Diego for Comic Con.
The Thunderbolts* are setting out on a new mission to treat Marvel fans, as the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck heads out on a road trip throughout Southern California.
What’s Happening:
- The Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck is setting off on a trip across Southern California this summer, where fans can snag free ice cream, exclusive swag, and Instagram-worthy photo ops.
- The first stop will be at three different locations in Los Angeles over the 4th of July weekend.
- Then it’s full speed ahead to San Diego Comic-Con, where the truck will park for a superhero takeover - bringing brain freezes, surprise drops, and a taste of the chaos to come from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.
- Five different soft serve creations will be available, each themed to a different member of the Thunderbolts*. They are:
- American Shield – Vanilla soft serve with blueberry topping & red sprinkles
- Vanishing Vanilla – Vanilla soft serve with coconut flakes & whipped cream
- Winter Soldier Swirl – Chocolate soft serve with chocolate syrup & cherry topping
- Strawberry Red Glory – Vanilla soft serve with strawberry topping & red gummy bears
- Killer Charm Sundae – Vanilla soft serve with mango boba topping
- The locations and times are as follows:
- July 4th – 10am-6pm (3rd Street in Santa Monica)
- July 5th – 10am-6pm (Huntington Beach Main Street Block Party)
- July 6th – 10am-6pm (Schumacher Plaza at Hermosa Beach Pier)
- July 24-26 – 10am-7pm (SDCC)
- July 27th – 10am-2pm (SDCC)
More from Marvel’s Thunderbolts*
- Following the critical success of Thunderbolts*, the film’s director, Jake Schreier, is being touted as the top choice for the MCU version of the X-Men.
- At the end of the film, the * in the title was given meaning, as the film’s true title was revealed – which you can see here, but of course, spoilers await.
- You can find out what we thought of the film in our review, here. We also offer up some thoughts on events that took place in the film, which you can find out more about at the links below.
