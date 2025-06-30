Scoop Up Superhero Swag with the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck in Southern California

Beginning on July 4th, the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck will make its way from Los Angeles to San Diego for Comic Con.

The Thunderbolts* are setting out on a new mission to treat Marvel fans, as the Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck heads out on a road trip throughout Southern California.

What’s Happening:

  • The Thunderbolts* Treatz Truck is setting off on a trip across Southern California this summer, where fans can snag free ice cream, exclusive swag, and Instagram-worthy photo ops.
  • The first stop will be at three different locations in Los Angeles over the 4th of July weekend.
  • Then it’s full speed ahead to San Diego Comic-Con, where the truck will park for a superhero takeover - bringing brain freezes, surprise drops, and a taste of the chaos to come from Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts*.
  • Five different soft serve creations will be available, each themed to a different member of the Thunderbolts*. They are:
    • American Shield – Vanilla soft serve with blueberry topping & red sprinkles
    • Vanishing Vanilla – Vanilla soft serve with coconut flakes & whipped cream
    • Winter Soldier Swirl – Chocolate soft serve with chocolate syrup & cherry topping
    • Strawberry Red Glory – Vanilla soft serve with strawberry topping & red gummy bears
    • Killer Charm Sundae – Vanilla soft serve with mango boba topping

  • The locations and times are as follows:
    • July 4th – 10am-6pm (3rd Street in Santa Monica)
    • July 5th – 10am-6pm (Huntington Beach Main Street Block Party)
    • July 6th – 10am-6pm (Schumacher Plaza at Hermosa Beach Pier)
    • July 24-26 – 10am-7pm (SDCC)
    • July 27th – 10am-2pm (SDCC)

More from Marvel’s Thunderbolts*

