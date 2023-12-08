Freeform Cancels “Cruel Summer” and “Good Trouble”

Freeform has canceled Good Trouble and Cruel Summer, after five and two seasons, respectively.
What’s Happening:
- As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, it’s the end of the road for drama series Good Trouble and Cruel Summer, as Freeform has canceled both.
- Cruel Summer wrapped up its second season in July, while Good Trouble will air the second half of its now final season beginning January 2nd.
- While production on the second half of season five was already completed, Good Trouble will reportedly be given the opportunity to film additional scenes for a supersized series finale episode that will properly wrap up the series.
- Together, these were Freeform’s last remaining scripted originals following the cancellation of animated comedy Praise Petey.
- Freeform executives reportedly wanted to bring both shows back, but the ratings didn’t justify the costs of doing so, as Disney looks to cut costs by another $2 billion.
- The second part of Good Trouble’s fifth season and part two of grown-ish’s sixth and final run will air in 2024 alongside three unscripted shows – Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Royal Rules of Ohio and Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order.
- At this time, Freeform has not made a decision on the future of scripted originals on the network.