Freeform Adds “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out,” “Royal Rules of Ohio” and “Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order” to Unscripted Slate

Freeform has added three new unscripted series to its slate: Chrissy & Dave Dine Out, Royal Rules of Ohio and Sasha Reid and The Midnight Order, according to Variety.

is hosted by Joel Kim Booster, Chrissy Teigen and David Chang. Together, the trio takes viewers to must-try restaurants in Los Angeles that are unexpected. As Chang gets to work in the kitchen with the restaurant’s chef, Teigen and Booster host a crop of hand-picked celebrity guests for an entertaining dinner party.

The premiere episode of Chrissy & Dave Dine Out will see them eating at the wildly popular restaurant Pizzeria Bianco, where Chef Chris Bianco serves up some of the best pizza in the country.

Chrissy & Dave Dine Out is executive produced by Alfred Street Industries’ Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Nan Strait, Dan Volpe, Michael Rucker and San Heng; Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark W. Olsen; Majordomo Media’s David Chang, Dave O’Connor, Chris Ying and Christopher Chen; Huntley Productions’ Chrissy Teigen and Tracy Stevens; and 3 Arts’ Luke Dillon. The show is directed by Anna Chai.

Royal Rules of Ohio is produced by studio eOne and executive produced by Tara Long, Ben Megargel, Madison Merritt, Kim McKoy, Amy Callahan, and Jayson Elmore.

while Maija Norris serves as showrunner. Executive producers on the series are Schwartzman and Norris along with XTR’s Justin Lacob, Kathleen Flood and Bryn Mooser.