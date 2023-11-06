Freeform Announces Winter Premieres for “Chrissy & Dave Dine Out” and “Good Trouble”

Freeform is giving you the excuse to stay home and curl up with some great television this January, with two winter premieres to keep hungry for food and drama.

What’s Happening:

Premiering Wednesday, January 24th at 10pm EST is the new original series Chrissy & Dave Dine Out .

. This non-scripted series brings together Chrissy Teigen, chef David Chang, and the currently Emmy Award nominated Joel Kim Booster together for culinary camaraderie.

Each episode, the trio will head to a new restaurant and invite some of their famous friends along (guests include Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Kumail Nanjiani, Regina Hall, Simu Liu and more) for a night of eating, drinking, and gabbing.

While Chrissy and Joel take on the conversation, David heads to the kitchen to get the behind-the-scenes on how these out-of-this-world edible delights are made.

Meanwhile, on January 2nd at 10pm EST, Good Trouble

, the show will continue to follow the residents of the Los Angeles building, The Coterie. As the residents continue to learn how to deal with adulthood, the bonds they’ve made will continue to push them into a new tomorrow.

Star Cierra Ramirez has also been announced to direct an upcoming episode, marking her directorial debut.

Both shows will be available to stream the next day on Hulu

