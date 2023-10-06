Star Wars Films Heading to Disney’s Linear Networks in Addition to Streaming on Disney+

A galaxy far, far away is coming to a television network near you. In addition to streaming on Disney+, all 11 live-action Star Wars films will be coming to Disney’s linear networks starting this month, according to Deadline.

The move to Disney’s linear networks comes as part of Disney renegotiating the existing domestic licensing agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery’s Turner Networks.

The new deal will see the films air on networks like ABC Freeform FX

The renegotiation comes after the Turner Networks’ previous seven-year deal for the first six Star Wars movies expired at the end of September.

Turner landed a reported $250 million deal in 2016 for 10 Star Wars films from Disney while separately licensing Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope from Fox.

from Fox. Of course, after Disney’s purchase of Fox in 2019, the licensing deal spanned all 11 films.

The new deal will kick off this Saturday, October 7, with a marathon on FX.

The marathon will consist of the original trilogy as well as the 2008 animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars film.

film. Disney reportedly tried to buy back the linear television rights to the Star Wars films back in 2019 before the two companies agreed to keep the linear rights with Turner while Disney+ would become the streaming home for the films.