Freeform Announces Lineup For 2023 Return of “25 Days of Christmas”

As the holiday season is upon us, so is the return of Freeform’s cherished tradition, 25 Days of Christmas, with a lineup that features the Freeform premieres of Disney+ films Noelle and Godmothered.

What’s Happening:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year because Freeform’s treasured holiday tradition, 25 Days of Christmas, returns to spread Christmas cheer starting Friday, December 1st. Pour yourself some hot cocoa, grab a cozy blanket and settle in for a month’s worth of cozy movie nights with your loved ones.

returns to spread Christmas cheer starting Friday, December 1st. Pour yourself some hot cocoa, grab a cozy blanket and settle in for a month’s worth of cozy movie nights with your loved ones. Freeform will once again be your holiday home for all of your Christmas favorites, including Home Alone, The Santa Clause trilogy, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), as well as beloved classics like Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and more.

trilogy, (2000), as well as beloved classics like and more. Last year during the event, Freeform ranked as the No. 1 Primetime cable network in entertainment across Adults 18-49, Women 18-49, Men 18-49, Adults 18-34, Women 18-34 and Men 18-34 (6:00-11:00 p.m., excluding sports).

Ring in the holiday season with family classics like the Toy Story franchise, Disney’s A Christmas Carol Frozen . Freeform will also host the network premieres of the Disney+ holiday films Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Godmothered starring Jillian Bell.

franchise, . Freeform will also host the network premieres of the Disney+ holiday films with Anna Kendrick and starring Jillian Bell. Other holiday faves airing throughout the 25 Days of Christmas include Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town, Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street (1994) and so much more.

Day-by-day list of the movies airing during the 25 Days of Christmas event:

Friday, Dec. 1

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

1:00 p.m. – The Star (2017)

3:00 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:00 p.m. – Home Alone

9:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

7:00 a.m. – Home Alone

9:30 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

2:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

6:45 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:50 p.m . – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered” – FREEFORM PREMIERE

7:00 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:10 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:15 a.m . – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:20 p.m . – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

2:50 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m . – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:10 p.m . – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:15 p.m . – Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone

11:20 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:00 a.m. – The Mistle-Tones

10:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice ( Disney Animated)

11:00 a.m. – Home Alone

1:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:10 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:15 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:50 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:55 p.m. – Noelle – FREEFORM PREMIERE

12:00 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

1:00 a.m . – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

7:00 a.m . – Holiday in Handcuffs

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

2:00 p.m . – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

4:00 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” (2018)

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

7:00 a.m. – Snow

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:05 a.m. – Home Alone

1:35 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

7:00 a.m. – Snow 2: Brain Freeze

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Love the Coopers

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – The Family Stone

7:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Love the Coopers

10:30 a.m. – Home Alone

1:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

10:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

1:00 a.m. – Olaf’s Frozen Adventure

1:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

7:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

9:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way 2

11:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

1:05 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

3:05 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:45 p.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

5:15 p.m. – Toy Story (Disney · Pixar)

7:15 p.m. – Toy Story 2 (Disney · Pixar)

9:20 p.m. – Toy Story 3 (Disney · Pixar)

11:50 p.m. – Toy Story 4 (Disney · Pixar)

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

12:00 p.m. – Home Alone

2:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:10 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 a.m. – Snowglobe

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

1:05 p.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Black Nativity

7:00 a.m. – Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

10:30 a.m . – Family Guy” (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m . – Home Alone

1:30 p.m . – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:00 p.m . – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:00 p.m . – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:30 p.m . – Godmothered

12:00 a.m . – The Mistle-Tones

7:00 a.m . – Home Alone 3

10:30 a.m . – Family Guy ( Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m . – The Family Stone

1:30 p.m . – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:00 p.m . – Home Alone

6:30 p.m . – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

9:00 p.m . – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

12:00 a.m . – Daddy’s Home 2

7:00 a.m. – Daddy’s Home 2

10:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

12:35 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:10 p.m. – Noelle

9:20 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:00 a.m. – 12 Dates of Christmas

Friday, Dec. 15

7:00 a.m. – Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

9:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:30 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:30 p.m. – Home Alone

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:40 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

7:00 a.m. – The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

7:30 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:30 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

10:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:30 a.m. – Home Alone

2:00 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:05 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

12:10 p.m. – Home Alone 3

2:15 p.m. – Prancer Returns

4:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – Godmothered

7:00 a.m. – Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

2:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

4:15 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

6:20 p.m. – Frozen (Disney Animated)

8:50 p.m. – Frozen II (Disney Animated)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

7:00 a.m. – Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:30 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:35 p.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. – Home Alone

5:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12:00 a.m. – Jingle All the Way

7:00 a.m. – Eloise at Christmastime

10:30 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

11:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:05 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

5:35 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:20 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

9:55 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:00 a.m. – Home Alone 3

7:00 a.m. – Cricket on the Hearth

8:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:30 a.m. – The Search for Santa Paws

1:30 p.m. – Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:35 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:15 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:20 p.m. – Home Alone

8:50 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:30 p.m. – The Family Stone

7:00 a.m. – Prep & Landing (Disney Animated)

7:30 a.m. – Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice (Disney Animated)

8:00 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

9:30 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

10:00 a.m. – Home Alone

12:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

3:10 p.m. – Noelle

5:15 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 a.m. – The Simpsons (Holiday Episodes)

8:00 a.m. – Toy Story That Time Forgot (Disney · Pixar)

8:30 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

10:30 a.m. – Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:05 p.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:10 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

5:10 p.m. – Home Alone

7:40 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

1:00 a.m. – Family Guy (Holiday Episodes)

7:00 a.m. – Unaccompanied Minors

9:05 a.m. – Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10:35 a.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

1:15 p.m. – Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:55 p.m. – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

5:35 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:40 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

7:15 p.m. – The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

7:00 a.m. – Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 a.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:30 a.m. – The Santa Clause

1:30 p.m. – The Santa Clause 2

3:30 p.m. – Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

4:30 p.m. – Frosty the Snowman

5:00 p.m. – Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

6:00 p.m. – Home Alone

8:30 p.m. – Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:00 a.m. – The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause