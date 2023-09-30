Freeform Not Moving Forward with Comedy Series “While You Were Breeding”

Freeform will not be going ahead with While You Were Breeding, an hour-long comedy series based on Kristin Newman’s memoir of the same name, according to Deadline.
- With Freeform’s decision to not air While You Were Breeding, producers will have the opportunity to shop it elsewhere.
- The 10-episode series had wrapped production and was headed into post-production when it paused days into the WGA strike. Newman wrote an emotional Facebook post explaining her decision to shut down post-production.
- The series missed its originally scheduled August premiere date. After a review of Freeform’s pipeline in the context of Disney’s company-wide content spend trim and emphasis on curation, it was determined that the comedy “no longer fit the linear network’s programming strategy.”
- While You Were Breeding follows Kacey, single for the first time in her 30s, as she escapes her fast-paced life in Los Angeles to see the world. From culture clash to vacation romances, this internationally set dramedy is a globetrotting journey of self-discovery that will inspire the wanderlust inside everyone.
- The series stars Chelsea Frei (Dollface) as Kacey, whose discovery of the joys of solo travel causes her to eschew the marriage and kids route all of her friends have taken in their 30s. (Indeed, there is no one left to travel with her!) Kacey’s emotional journey starts with an epic trip with her fearless best friend from childhood, Sasha, played by Catherine Cohen (What We Do in The Shadows), a comedic force who owns every room she’s in. Alice Hunter (Another Period) is Hope, another of Kacey’s friends who is a former globetrotting wild child now happily working her face off, much to her party-boy husband’s dismay. And Kosha Patel (Girlboss) portrays Kacey’s friend Rikita, a salt-of-the-earth non-profit lawyer, happily married to her wife and pregnant with their first child.