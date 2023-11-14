“Praise Petey” Canceled at Freeform After One Season

According to TV Line, Freeform has canceled Praise Petey after one season.
What’s Happening:
- Creator Anna Drezen announced Monday on social media that Praise Petey has been canceled after one season.
- “I cannot believe we got to make this show,” Drezen wrote in an Instagram post. “Best crew, best cast, top to bottom the dream of my life to make something this funny and unwell that went on actual television. I have heard that making a non-IP show during covid that premieres during a double strike in the dead of summer was not ideal for viewership. It’s still on Hulu as of right now, if you want to watch it you should do it soon. Thanks to everyone who watched and loved these characters as much as I did, and biggest thanks to Alex Jones and Charlie Kirk for bravely yelling about the show when the actors couldn’t. Will never forget you.”
- The series aired 10 episodes from July to August.
Cast:
- Annie Murphy (Schitt’s Creek)
- Christine Baranski (The Gilded Age)
- Stephen Root (Barry)
- John Cho (Cowboy Bebop)
- Amy Hill (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend)
- Kiersey Clemons (Monarch: Legacy of Monsters)
- Brian Jordan Alvarez (Will & Grace)
About Praise Petey:
- As luck would have it, a mysterious gift from her deceased father gives her a new lease on life, taking over as leader of his small-town cult New Utopia.
- As Petey leans into her new role as a “girl boss,” she discovers what it means to be a leader and how to find her voice as she tries to modernize her late father’s small-town cult.