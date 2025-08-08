Return to Camp Half-Blood: Production Begins on Season 3 of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”
We're still a few months away from the second season, and yet filming has already commenced on the third!
Production is now underway on the third season of the hugely-popular series Percy Jackson and the Olympians.
What’s Happening:
- The official Percy Jackson X account is heralding the arrival of a new era by sharing a photo of series star Walter Scobell (Percy Jackson) on the set of the third season of the popular Disney+ series.
- We’re just a few months away from the debut of the second season, but it looks like fans won’t have to wait too long thereafter for the third season.
- During a recent panel at San Diego Comic-Con, casting was revealed for two fan-favorite demigods — and children of Hades — Nico di Angelo and his sister Bianca, who will join the series in its third season.
- Levi Chrisopulos is set to star as Nico, a series regular, with Olive Abercrombie appearing in a recurring role as Bianca.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
- Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.
- Return to Camp Half-Blood yourself on December 10th, 2025, when the new season premieres on Disney+.
- See what else we learned about the new season in our recap of the Percy Jackson panel at SDCC 2025.
