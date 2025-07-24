Dive Into a Sea of Monsters When “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” Returns This December
We now know exactly when the second season will premiere, and have our first teaser to boot!
The extremely popular Percy Jackson and the Olympians series finally has a release date for its second season on Disney+, which adapts the second book in the series, Sea of Monsters.
What’s Happening:
- A big Hall H panel for Percy Jackson and the Olympians was held this morning at San Diego Comic-Con, where it was revealed that the highly-anticipated second season will make its debut on December 10th, 2025.
- Previously, we were aware of the December timeframe, but not the exact release date.
- Alongside the news, we also got our first teaser for the new season which sees Percy forge his way towards the Sea of Monsters. It also gives us our first look at fan-favorite cyclops Tyson.
- And it wouldn’t be a true announcement without a new poster!
- Additionally, it was revealed during the panel at SDCC that casting is complete for two fan-favorite demigods — and children of Hades — Nico di Angelo and his sister Bianca, who will join the series in its third season.
- Levi Chrisopulos is set to star as Nico, a series regular, with Olive Abercrombie appearing in a recurring role as Bianca. Production on Season 3 is set to begin soon.
- Season two of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is based on the second installment of Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series titled The Sea of Monsters by award-winning author Rick Riordan.
- In the new season, Percy Jackson returns to Camp Half-Blood one year later to find his world turned upside down. His friendship with Annabeth is changing, he learns he has a cyclops for a brother, Grover has gone missing, and the camp is under siege from the forces of Kronos.
- Percy’s journey to set things right will take him off the map and into the deadly Sea of Monsters, where a secret fate awaits the son of Poseidon.
- The second season of Percy Jackson and the Olympians stars Walker Scobell, Leah Sava Jeffries, Aryan Simhadri, Charlie Bushnell, Dior Goodjohn and Daniel Diemer.
- We recently learned a few more details about the second season via an extensive Entertainment Weekly piece.
