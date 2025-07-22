"Percy Jackson and the Olympians" Season 2 Adds Monsters, Chariot Races, and a Long-Awaited Scene from the Books

New images and details from the Disney+ series reveal a December 2025 return, restored book moments, and a more epic scale—plus a Season 3 renewal.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is leveling up in a big way for its second season on Disney+. In a new Entertainment Weekly feature, the cast, crew, and creator Rick Riordan tease what’s ahead in the adaptation of Sea of Monsters - and fans have a lot to celebrate. From restored scenes and updated mythology to major production upgrades, Season 2 promises to be bigger, wetter, and more emotional than ever before.

Percy Jackson Season 2 – What’s New:

Premiere Window: Season 2 officially arrives on Disney+ in December 2025.

Season 3 Renewal: The show has been renewed early for a third season, which will adapt The Titan's Curse .

Comic-Con Appearance: The series returns to San Diego Comic-Con

Production Upgrade: Season 2 moves away from volume stages, using real water, practical sets, and built environments for key locations like the Sea of Monsters, Clarisse's warship, and the Princess Andromeda.

Clarisse's Crew Updated: Her warship crew has been reimagined from Confederate soldiers to a diverse army of the dead from across history.

Chariot Races Return: Camp Half-Blood's chariot races—cut from the 2013 movie—are now part of the show, with a full quarter-mile track and live horses.

Sirens Scene Confirmed: The emotional Sirens sequence between Percy and Annabeth will appear onscreen for the first time, with a major change from the books.

Grover's Expanded Role: Grover spends much of the season separated from Percy and Annabeth, embarking on an Odyssey-inspired adventure that includes cross-dressing to survive Polyphemus.

More Annabeth Backstory: Season 2 explores Annabeth's trauma-filled past, showing her early days with Luke and Thalia—including flashbacks with Jeffries' real-life cousin playing young Annabeth.

New Zeus Actor: Courtney B. Vance takes over the role of Zeus following the death of Lance Reddick.

Polyphemus Reimagined: Like Season 1's Medusa, the cyclops Polyphemus has been modernized to reflect today's sensibilities.

Luke's Full Villain Turn: Annabeth struggles to accept that Luke is behind the threats to Camp Half-Blood, as his alliance with Kronos deepens.

Romantic Slow Burn: Percy and Annabeth's bond grows, but no romance yet—Rick Riordan confirms their arc continues to follow the books' slower progression.

Percy Jackson Season 2 – New Images: