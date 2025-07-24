Jump Into the Action: “Eyes of Wakanda” to Make Early Debut on Disney+
Originally scheduled to premiere on August 27th, the animated series will now debut on August 1st.
Marvel fans will get to return to the mystical world of Wakanda a little early, as the release date for the animated Eyes of Wakanda has been moved up.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel fans will soon have the chance to delve into the intricate lore and legends of Black Panther's fictional universe with the animated series Eyes of Wakanda.
- Originally set to premiere on August 27th, Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the release of all four episodes has been moved up to August 1st.
- This four-part semi-anthological series, directed and showrun by Todd Harris, explores Wakanda's history through the stories of brave warriors who traveled the world in search of vibranium artifacts.
- In an interview with EW, Harris revealed that the first episode will focus on Noni (Winnie Harlow), a former member of Wakanda's Dora Milaje and a prospective new candidate for the Hatut Zaraze, who are basically Wakanda's MI6.
- In the year 1260 B.C., Noni is tasked with taking down a man known as the Lion (Cress Williams), a former Wakandan who took their nation's coveted technology and transformed himself into a warlord. He has his conquering eye set on Crete in Greece, and Noni must retrieve the artifacts he stole.
- Each episode takes place in a completely different time period, creating ripple effects throughout Marvel and real-life history.
- The voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda also includes Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.
- Catch all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda for yourself in just one week, August 1st, only on Disney+.
