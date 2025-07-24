Jump Into the Action: “Eyes of Wakanda” to Make Early Debut on Disney+

Originally scheduled to premiere on August 27th, the animated series will now debut on August 1st.

Marvel fans will get to return to the mystical world of Wakanda a little early, as the release date for the animated Eyes of Wakanda has been moved up.

What’s Happening:

Marvel fans will soon have the chance to delve into the intricate lore and legends of Black Panther's fictional universe with the animated series Eyes of Wakanda .

This four-part semi-anthological series, directed and showrun by Todd Harris, explores Wakanda's history through the stories of brave warriors who traveled the world in search of vibranium artifacts.

In an interview with EW, Harris revealed that the first episode will focus on Noni (Winnie Harlow), a former member of Wakanda's Dora Milaje and a prospective new candidate for the Hatut Zaraze, who are basically Wakanda's MI6.

In the year 1260 B.C., Noni is tasked with taking down a man known as the Lion (Cress Williams), a former Wakandan who took their nation's coveted technology and transformed himself into a warlord. He has his conquering eye set on Crete in Greece, and Noni must retrieve the artifacts he stole.

Each episode takes place in a completely different time period, creating ripple effects throughout Marvel and real-life history.

The voice cast for Eyes of Wakanda also includes Patricia Belcher, Larry Herron, Adam Gold, Lynn Whitfield, Jacques Colimon, Jona Xiao, Isaac Robinson-Smith, Gary Anthony Williams, Zeke Alton, Steve Toussaint and Anika Noni Rose.

Catch all four episodes of Eyes of Wakanda for yourself in just one week, August 1st, only on Disney+

