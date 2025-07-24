The Muppets Celebrate 70 Years with Marvel Comics Variant Covers

Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the whole gang are spoofing iconic Marvel covers this October.

Get ready for a Muppetational celebration as Marvel Comics honors 70 years of The Muppets with a set of 10 hilarious variant covers!

What’s Happening:

The Muppets are celebrating their 70th anniversary by spoofing iconic Marvel Comics covers, featuring characters like Kermit the Frog and Miss Piggy in hilarious parodies of classic stories such as Spider-Man's first appearance and Secret Wars .

. Marvel Comics will release the 10 Muppets variant covers this October.

The artwork is created by a lineup of leading Marvel artists and will be available on select Marvel comic books.

Amazing Spider-Man #13 Muppet Variant Cover by Dave Bardin (releasing October 1)

Avengers #31 Muppet Variant Cover by Luciano Vecchio (releasing October 8)

Spider-Man and Wolverine #6 Muppet Variant Cover by Greg Land (releasing October 8)

Captain America #4 Muppet Variant Cover by Annie Wu (releasing October 15)

Incredible Hulk #30 Muppet Variant Cover by Chrissie Zullo (releasing October 15)

Fantastic Four #4 Muppet Variant Cover by Todd Nauck (releasing October 22)

Four more covers have yet to be revealed



Marvel and Muppets:

Between 1982 and 1986, Marvel Comics adapted three Jim Henson films: The Dark Crystal , The Muppets Take Manhattan , and Labyrinth .

, , and . Marvel Comics published a comic book series between 1985-1989 based on the popular animated TV show Muppet Babies , as part of their "Star Comics" imprint aimed at younger readers.

, as part of their "Star Comics" imprint aimed at younger readers. The Marvel Age #17 (1984) issue featured "Muppets come to Marvel," blending the two worlds.

