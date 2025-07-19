"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Takes Over Marvel Strike Force

Assemble a squad with characters from Marvel's First Family.

Ahead of their July 25th theatrical debut, the MCU’s Fantastic Four have landed in the hit mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

What’s Happening:

Marvel’s First Family has landed in Marvel Strike Force.

In celebration of The Fantastic Four: First Steps , Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are arriving to the game to help Nick Fury with a Special S.T.R.I.K.E. assignment.

, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are arriving to the game to help Nick Fury with a Special S.T.R.I.K.E. assignment. Taking on the appearance of the MCU iteration of the characters, each hero has their own set of strengths in the turn-based mobile game.

For Mister Fantastic (MCU), he protects himself and all allies by standing as a barrier.

Invisible Woman (MCU) will go after the most damaged enemy, gaining Piercing Damage and Stealth.

The Thing and Human Torch, who are both already available in Strike Force, have been redesigned with new costumes inspired by the MCU flick.

Arriving on July 21st, the Fantastic Force event will invite players into a four-week-long adventure loaded with in-game rewards.

Each week, six missions will be unveiled. Requirements include: Week 1: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Hero Character Week 2: Fantastic Four (MCU) or City Character Week 3: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Global Character Week 4: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Cosmic Character

On July 24th at 2PM PT, a Baxter Building Tower Event will also challenge players with Fantastic Four characters to climb the floors of the Fantastic Four base of operations. The event includes a special boss and in-game rewards. Two towers are available. Tower 1: Open to Level 25+ and meant for early-game players Tower 2: Open to Level 85+ and meant for more experienced Commanders

Additionally, players can embark on other experiences, including: Danger Room, a new roguelike gamemode where players can aim to earn a high score and additional rewards. Battle in the Baxter Building will allow players to assemble a Fantastic Four team and fight for a chance to earn 100 Invisible Woman (MCU) character shards. Find objectives and claim rewards at the Command Center. Embark on Showcase Campaigns. Play Showcase Challenges. Get daily log in rewards.

Players can also use the promo code FOUR to unlock the original Fantastic Four team for free.

Will the Baby Have Powers?:

Recently, Marvel Studios shared a new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps highlighting the smallest member of the Fantastic Four, baby Franklin.

highlighting the smallest member of the Fantastic Four, baby Franklin. The 30 second clip takes viewers on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"

Of course, moviegoers will have to wait until July 25th to find out the answer, but you can check out the clip here

Read More Video Games: