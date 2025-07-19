"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Takes Over Marvel Strike Force
Assemble a squad with characters from Marvel's First Family.
Ahead of their July 25th theatrical debut, the MCU’s Fantastic Four have landed in the hit mobile game Marvel Strike Force.
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s First Family has landed in Marvel Strike Force.
- In celebration of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are arriving to the game to help Nick Fury with a Special S.T.R.I.K.E. assignment.
- Taking on the appearance of the MCU iteration of the characters, each hero has their own set of strengths in the turn-based mobile game.
- For Mister Fantastic (MCU), he protects himself and all allies by standing as a barrier.
- Invisible Woman (MCU) will go after the most damaged enemy, gaining Piercing Damage and Stealth.
- The Thing and Human Torch, who are both already available in Strike Force, have been redesigned with new costumes inspired by the MCU flick.
- Arriving on July 21st, the Fantastic Force event will invite players into a four-week-long adventure loaded with in-game rewards.
- Each week, six missions will be unveiled. Requirements include:
- Week 1: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Hero Character
- Week 2: Fantastic Four (MCU) or City Character
- Week 3: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Global Character
- Week 4: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Cosmic Character
- On July 24th at 2PM PT, a Baxter Building Tower Event will also challenge players with Fantastic Four characters to climb the floors of the Fantastic Four base of operations. The event includes a special boss and in-game rewards. Two towers are available.
- Tower 1: Open to Level 25+ and meant for early-game players
- Tower 2: Open to Level 85+ and meant for more experienced Commanders
- Additionally, players can embark on other experiences, including:
- Danger Room, a new roguelike gamemode where players can aim to earn a high score and additional rewards.
- Battle in the Baxter Building will allow players to assemble a Fantastic Four team and fight for a chance to earn 100 Invisible Woman (MCU) character shards.
- Find objectives and claim rewards at the Command Center.
- Embark on Showcase Campaigns.
- Play Showcase Challenges.
- Get daily log in rewards.
- Players can also use the promo code FOUR to unlock the original Fantastic Four team for free.
Will the Baby Have Powers?:
- Recently, Marvel Studios shared a new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps highlighting the smallest member of the Fantastic Four, baby Franklin.
- The 30 second clip takes viewers on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"
- Of course, moviegoers will have to wait until July 25th to find out the answer, but you can check out the clip here.
