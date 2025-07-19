"The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Takes Over Marvel Strike Force

Assemble a squad with characters from Marvel's First Family.

Ahead of their July 25th theatrical debut, the MCU’s Fantastic Four have landed in the hit mobile game Marvel Strike Force.

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel’s First Family has landed in Marvel Strike Force.
  • In celebration of The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Mister Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing are arriving to the game to help Nick Fury with a Special S.T.R.I.K.E. assignment.
  • Taking on the appearance of the MCU iteration of the characters, each hero has their own set of strengths in the turn-based mobile game.

  • For Mister Fantastic (MCU), he protects himself and all allies by standing as a barrier.

  • Invisible Woman (MCU) will go after the most damaged enemy, gaining Piercing Damage and Stealth.

  • The Thing and Human Torch, who are both already available in Strike Force, have been redesigned with new costumes inspired by the MCU flick.

  • Arriving on July 21st, the Fantastic Force event will invite players into a four-week-long adventure loaded with in-game rewards.
  • Each week, six missions will be unveiled. Requirements include:
    • Week 1: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Hero Character
    • Week 2: Fantastic Four (MCU) or City Character
    • Week 3: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Global Character
    • Week 4: Fantastic Four (MCU) or Cosmic Character
  • On July 24th at 2PM PT, a Baxter Building Tower Event will also challenge players with Fantastic Four characters to climb the floors of the Fantastic Four base of operations. The event includes a special boss and in-game rewards. Two towers are available.
    • Tower 1: Open to Level 25+ and meant for early-game players
    • Tower 2: Open to Level 85+ and meant for more experienced Commanders
  • Additionally, players can embark on other experiences, including:
    • Danger Room, a new roguelike gamemode where players can aim to earn a high score and additional rewards.
    • Battle in the Baxter Building will allow players to assemble a Fantastic Four team and fight for a chance to earn 100 Invisible Woman (MCU) character shards.
    • Find objectives and claim rewards at the Command Center.
    • Embark on Showcase Campaigns.
    • Play Showcase Challenges.
    • Get daily log in rewards.
  • Players can also use the promo code FOUR to unlock the original Fantastic Four team for free.

Will the Baby Have Powers?:

  • Recently, Marvel Studios shared a new clip of The Fantastic Four: First Steps highlighting the smallest member of the Fantastic Four, baby Franklin.
  • The 30 second clip takes viewers on a quick journey with Reed Richards and Sue Storm as the world begs the question: “will the baby be born with superpowers?"
  • Of course, moviegoers will have to wait until July 25th to find out the answer, but you can check out the clip here.

