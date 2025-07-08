"Marvel Contest of Champions" Adds New Fantastic Four Content, Villains, Quests, and Events for the Month of July

July is a big month for the PC / mobile video game Marvel Contest of Champions, with new Fantastic Four content coming to the fighting game, plus two new Champion playable characters releases, special events, and more. Details below.

What’s happening:

As a tie-in to the new Marvel Studios movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps , Marvel Contest of Champions will be introducing a variety of Fantastic Four content, including the Future Foundation Event (in which you can assist the FF by exploring the Battlerealm), Harness the Power of Mister Fantastic! (in which you can collect “Research Grant" collectibles to trade in for a 7-star Mr. Fantastic), the new “Vaults of Variant" Side Quest (in which you can help Reed Richards conduct dangerous research in the Multiverse through July 9th), and the Fantastic Four Supply Drop (in which you will acquire daily rewards by logging in across seven days of progression until August 14th).

Watch SUMMONERS FEST 2025 | Marvel Contest of Champions:

What they’re saying:

Official description of the High Evolutionary: “Herbert Wyndham began experimenting with genetic manipulation in an attempt to “evolve" rats. He was later approached by a disguised Inhuman who would hand him the blueprints to unlock genetic code. This advanced his experiments to evolving animals into humanoids he called ‘New Men.’ Obsessed in his pursuit of creating the perfect being, Wyndham renamed himself ‘High Evolutionary.’"

Official description of the Maker: "A dark descent caused an alternate universe Reed Richards to head towards villainy. Calamities followed, then rejection, murder and finally a confrontation with Sue which resulted in an outraged Johnny scarring Reed's face. Donning a helmet, Reed became The Maker, founding the Children of Tomorrow and evolving alongside them for thousands of years before returning to remake the world."

More Marvel Contest of Champions News:

More Images: