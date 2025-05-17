Plus, take a look at some of the game's current events and offers.

Popular mobile game Marvel Contest of Champions has entered a new era of action, as developers Kabam officially launch the game on PC.

A New Era of the Battlerealm:

Marvel Contest of Champions is now available on PC!

The popular mobile game, which recently celebrated its 10th anniversary, has invited players into the Battle Realm for epic Marvel battles on mobile devices since December of 2014.

Now, with a roster of over 300 Champions to collect and rank up, the popular mobile game has expanded into a new realm.

Players will be able to team up with friends with cross platform support, which will make Battle Ground matches even more exhilarating.

The PC version of the game captures the classic arcade game experience in full HD and 60 frames per second gameplay.

It also arrives with an optimized user interface to embrace its new home on PC.

Players will also be able to continue their in-game progress switching between both platforms.

Fans looking to download the PC version of Marvel Contest of Champions can do so at the game’s official website here

Launched yesterday, developers Kabam hosted a PC Launch livestream to officially welcome the game to its second home.

You can check out the 6 hour livestream below:

https://www.twitch.tv/videos/2459626729

The game is also currently celebrating the release of Marvel Studios’ Thunderbolts* with some unmissable events.

First up, we have the release of Yelena Belova. She joins The Contest using her relentless fighting skills. Yelena is available now on PC and mobile.

Until May 23rd, players can participate in the Thunderbolts-7 Day Supply Drop, which will grant rewards just by logging into the game. Players can receive unique items and 6-Star Champions.

Also celebrating the New Avengers , players can join in on the Steal My Thunder Event Quest. Available through June 4th, team up with Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, and Winter Soldier as they head out on a job in the swamplands of The Battlerealm.

Cyclops Blue Team, winner of 2024’s Summoner’s Choice rework contest, will be available on May 29th.

Jump in on the action of Marvel Contest of Champions today, free on mobile and PC.

