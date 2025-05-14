Ryan North and Ed McGuinness “Marvel All-On-One” Available This August

This August, Ryan North and Ed McGuinness celebrate a milestone in Marvel's history with “Marvel All-On-One”, an extraordinary one-shot presented entirely through stunning splash pages.
In August, Marvel Comics will commemorate its anniversary with a special one-shot publication titled Marvel All-On-One.

What’s Happening:

  • On August 20, Marvel Comics will celebrate its anniversary with a special one-shot titled Marvel All-On-One.
  • Featuring current Fantastic Four writer Ryan North and renowned artist Ed McGuinness, the comic showcases an exciting showdown between Ben Grimm and Marvel's entire superhero roster.
  • Spanning 50 pages of action, it is visually striking, with nearly every page as a splash or double-page spread.
  • Ben Grimm, known as The Thing, is a beloved member of the Fantastic Four, embodying strength and kindness despite his tough exterior.
  • However, he struggles with fatigue and irritability as he faces constant threats to the universe.
  • After a solo space mission, he returns to Earth, only to find that the Fantastic Four and the citizens of New York have turned against him.
  • Now, Ben must uncover the mystery behind this betrayal while preparing to confront a world that seems poised for conflict.
  • Check out the main cover and get a first look at the interior artwork.

 

What They’re Saying:

  • Ryan North: “So, Ed McGuinness is a modern legend, and working with him is obviously going to be a thrill. BUT - working with him on an issue that's so big, explosive, and clobber-filled that it HAS to be told in JUST splash pages and double-page spreads, well, that's literally a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Every single page is an artist's showcase, but it's ALSO the biggest Thing story I've ever told, and has a ton of VERY fun battles. And heart too? Moments of recognition and self-discovery? It was a joy to write, one that's only been surpassed every day as I see the new joys of Ed bringing each page to spectacular life."

