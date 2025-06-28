Game Review: Marvel Mystic Mayhem is an Gorgeous and Action-Packed Mobile Adventure that Fails to Set Itself Apart

While NetEase stepped into the Marvel Universe earlier this year with Marvel Rivals, the developer has just released a brand new game bringing the superhero action to mobile devices with Marvel Mystic Mayhem.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem is here! The mobile game released on June 25th, 2025, and as an avid fan of Marvel Rivals, I was really excited to see what NetEase Games had up their sleeves for their latest Marvel adventure. Logging in to the game, players are quickly bombarded by an action-filled cutscene showing off some of Marvel's most iconic superheroes.

The game both looks and sounds very similar to Marvel Rivals, with characters taking on similar designs and using voice clips from the multiplayer hit. Mystic Mayhem has a nice familiarity, almost feeling like an extension of Rivals.

As the game introduces you to the game’s main villain Nightmare, an interactive comic book style sequence invites players into the world of the Dreamscape. Here we find Hulk, Scarlet Witch, and Moon Knight who are trapped in this alternate universe, riddled with monsters and visual manipulations.

Of course, Mystic Mayhem is much more than a comic book epic. Players are invited into the action, which includes combat using a card-based system. Each character has different skills, which use Mana, a rechargeable form of magic. Players will have to be strategic about how they use their skills, as each card uses an allotted amount of Mana.

After taking out the easy targets, players are sent into battle with more free reign. Players get to try out abilities from all three of our main heroes, where they must take down the Hand of Destruction and Hand of Hex.

After taking them down, you’ll be sucked out of the Dreamscape and thrown into the madness of the game’s story. Player’s quickly learn this is all a part of Agemoto’s prophecy, and Doctor Strange, Sleepwalker, and Misty Knight are here to help. While the game’s story is just getting started, afterwards, players will be invited to begin exploring beyond the introduction, which includes Story Mode, character upgrades, and so much more.

After spending about an hour and a half on Marvel Mystic Mayhem, I was pleasantly surprised with how detailed visually the game was, especially for a mobile game. Storywise, it was immediately action packed, enticing, and NetEase’s gorgeous approach to Marvel is felt throughout the game. Unfortunately, it fails to set itself apart from other squad-based mobile combat games. What you are really getting is a pretty standard experience under the guise of Marvel Rivals. Now, I’m not saying the game is bad, but, unless you are really into the story and superheroes, the game falls a tad flat past that. It is also important to note that many of the upgrades and unlockables use currency, which can often lead to the temptation/necessity to spend real money. Mobile games have continued to lean into microtransactions, and Marvel Mystic Mayhem doesn’t take long to introduce them. If I’m being honest, I don’t think Marvel Mystic Mayhem is a particularly strong entry into the incredibly oversaturated mobile gaming market. NetEase didn’t make an unplayable game, but I do feel like they relied too heavily on the Marvel IP to sell an overdone product.

