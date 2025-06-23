Review: “Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar” Illumineer’s Trove is One of the Best Yet

As Disney Lorcana nears the end of its second year, the latest chapter Reign of Jafar has hit store shelves. In addition to Single Player Decks, booster packs, accessories, and another Illumineer’s Quest — this one called Palace Heist — a new Illumineer’s Trove is also available. Our friends at Ravensburger were nice enough to send me this latest collection, so let’s take a look at what’s inside and what I think of this particular edition.

The Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Illumineer’s Trove follows the mold set many chapters ago now, which I’ve been a fan of. This set includes:

8 Reign of Jafar Booster Packs

6 mini dice (damage counters)

A Lore counter

6 card dividers

A storage box

Starting with the boosters, as usual, each pack includes 12 cards (including one foil card). That means, in total, you’ll get 96 cards with this set. I would say that’s more than enough for a deck… but, since you can only use two ink colors in a deck, that’s likely not true. What is true is that there’s always a bit of thrill that comes with opening packs — especially if you do pull something special or that you’ve had your eye on.

Next, let’s talk about the mini dice (which can be used as damage counters). In my review of the previous Illumineer's Trove, Archazia's Island, I mentioned that the dice design for that collection wasn’t my favorite. Well, Reign of Jafar is another story entirely as these look amazing! Between the golden specs evoking shimming sands and the bright red that’s found throughout this chapter making its way onto the numbers, these really stand out to me. Basically, if you were to mix these into a bag of other Lorcana dice, there’d be no mistake which set these came from.

That brings us to the card dividers. Once again, these represent the six ink colors in the game and fit perfectly into the included box. As we’ve seen with the past few Troves, these dividers feature art from this chapter. Specifically, the cards depicted include:

Fred - Huge (Big Hero 6)

Figaro - Tuxedo Cat (Pinocchio)

The Wardrobe - Perceptive Friend (Beauty and the Beast)

Iago - Out of Reach (Aladdin)

Tiana - Natural Talent (Princess and the Frog)

Jiminy Cricket - Conscientious and Wise (Pinocchio)

Lastly, we have the Lore counter and the box itself. Honestly, there’s not much to say about either of these, except that they’re each well-constructed and serve their purpose well.

Overall, comparing the Disney Lorcana: Reign of Jafar Illumineer’s Trove to past releases, I’d say this is one of my favorites. That’s not only because I love the featured art but also because the gorgeous dice work so perfectly for this chapter’s aesthetic. Most importantly, this Illumineer’s Trove continues to be a strong value, costing just a couple of dollars more than the booster packs alone (at MSRP) would be. So, whether you’re looking to grow your own Disney Lorcana collection or want to get a gift for a TCG fan in your life, I think this Illumineer’s Trove product is a good pick.