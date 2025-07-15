"Unbreakable X-Men" and Three Other Tie-In Series Covers Revealed for Marvel Comics' "Age of Revelation"

X YEARS LATER, after 3K’s devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader."

Sinister’s Six Synopsis:

“X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister’s misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there’s nothing left to lose?"