"Unbreakable X-Men" and Three Other Tie-In Series Covers Revealed for Marvel Comics' "Age of Revelation"
The covers for "Rogue Storm," "Iron & Frost," and "Sinister's Six" have also been unveiled.
Are you ready to enter the Age of Revelation? Marvel Comics’ latest event is set to launch this fall (with a special issue #0 releasing this week), and today the company has released cover art for four of the tie-in series that will expand the storytelling universe of this new narrative set ten years into the future of our favorite Marvel mutants.
What’s happening:
- This October, Marvel Comics will be jumping ten years into the future of Mutantkind with the X-Men: Age of Revelation event.
- In Age of Revelation, the character of Doug Ramsey– the heir of Apocalypse– rules a new mutant utopia “built on an insidious lie that could threaten the rest of Earth."
- Today the company revealed the covers for the first issues of four of its Age of Revelation tie-in series: Unbreakable X-Men (written by Gail Simone with art by Lucas Werneck), Rogue Storm (written by Murewa Ayodele with art by Roland Boschi), Iron & Frost (written by Cavan Scott with art by Ruairí Coleman), and Sinister’s Six (written by David Marquez with art by Rafael Loureiro). All of these covers are viewable in this post, and these four issues will be released on Wednesday, October 15th wherever comic books are sold.
What they’re saying:
- Unbreakable X-Men Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying Penumbra. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood?"
- Rogue Storm Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, with Earth’s gods gone, only Ororo Munroe, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as Storm threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm."
- Iron & Frost Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, after 3K’s devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader."
- Sinister’s Six Synopsis: “X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister’s misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there’s nothing left to lose?"
More News from Marvel Comics:
- Marvel Entertainment has released a new video recapping The Fantastic Four’s 64-year history.
- An Imperial War: Imperial Guardians one-shot has been announced as a tie-in to Marvel’s latest crossover event.
- Right now you can get a Fantastic deal on Marvel’s digital subscription service.