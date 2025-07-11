"Imperial War: Imperial Guardians" One-Shot Announced by Marvel Comics, Assembling a New Space-Faring Super Team

Having kicked off this past June, Marvel Comics’ current cosmos-spanning event series Imperial is ushering in a new era of galactic storytelling. And now Marvel has revealed the fifth of five one-shots tying in to the larger storyline: Imperial War: Imperial Guardians is due out this fall, with more details below.

What’s happening:

Imperial War: Imperial Guardians is to be written by Dan Abnett ( Thor )-- with Imperial visionary Jonathan Hickman ( Ultimate Spider-Man ) as co-writer– and illustrated by Cory Smith ( Avengers Assemble ).

is to be written by Dan Abnett ( )-- with Imperial visionary Jonathan Hickman ( ) as co-writer– and illustrated by Cory Smith ( ). The story will see the characters of Captain Marvel, Gamora, and Darkhawk unite as a new intergalactic team confronting a conspiracy at the heart of the Skrull Empire– note the presence of the Super Skrull on the cover by artist Francesco Mortarino ( G.O.D.S. ) as seen above. Apparently that character will find himself at the center of a seditious scheme… sounds intriguing!

) as seen above. Apparently that character will find himself at the center of a seditious scheme… sounds intriguing! This one-shot is set to be released on Wednesday, October 1st at your local comic shop.

What they’re saying:

Writer Dan Abnett: “It’s great to be back telling cosmic stories as part of the Imperial event. My time spent with Nova and the Guardians back in the day was some of the most fun I’ve ever had in comics, and Jonathan’s orchestrating exactly the kind of epic-SF-scale, character-driven and drama-packed epic I love to sink my teeth into. This is quite some ride, and the Galaxy - and the Guardians - won’t be the same again! I’d say it’s the best jumping-on point for Marvel Cosmic since the original Annihilation."

